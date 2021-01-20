Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Exploring every possible quarterback option for the 2021 Patriots - Pats Pulpit

A deep dive into New England’s 2021 quarterback position.





The Great Watson Debate: Why The Jets Have to Make The Call - Gang Green Nation

The Deshaun Watson situation in Houston has deteriorated to such an extent that according to multiple sources speaking to ESPN, its believed he’s played his last game as a member of the Texans.





Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll will stay put this offseason and not pursue head coaching job - Buffalo Rumblings

Great news everyone. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is going to stick around for the 2021 season. It was reported by both Rob Maadi, Philadelphia’s sports reporter at the...

AFC NORTH:

Mark Ingram II posts thank you message to the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

No, thank you, Mark





Pittsburgh Steelers fans want to see Ben Roethlisberger retire - Behind the Steel Curtain

Maybe it was the way the season ended, maybe it is just a hope for something new. Whatever the reason, the Steelers fan base would be okay if Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career.





Joe Burrow’s injury should force the Bengals to change - Cincy Jungle

The franchise that has been complacent about the o-line for decades now must appear to care.





How the Browns Built a Winner, Despite Themselves - Dawgs By Nature

An Unlikely Journey Indeed

AFC SOUTH:

Rumor: Texans Have Had “Internal Conversations” About Possible Deshaun Watson Trade - Battle Red Blog

The end is coming (?).





If that was it for Corey Davis in Tennessee, it deserved better - Music City Miracles

As we continue to reflect on the playoff loss to the Ravens, there’s a chance we’ve seen Corey Davis play his last game in a Tennessee Titans uniform. It’s a sad thought.

And if that’s the case, it...





Urban Meyer NFL coordinators: Scott Linehan and Joe Cullen are favorites, per report - Big Cat Country

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been very busy putting together a solid coaching staff, with most new being about his position coaches.

But today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has...





Colts Madden-style player ratings - End of Season Recap - Stampede Blue

In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on...

AFC WEST:

Broncos GM George Paton says that QB Drew Lock is talented, can develop - Mile High Report

We have finally heard a little bit about newly hired George Paton’s plan at quarterback.





Chargers News: Could Rams OC Kevin O’Connell follow Staley to L.A.? - Bolts From The Blue

It wouldn’t be the first time a departing coach poached an assistant or two.





My thoughts on Raiders owner Mark Davis buying Las Vegas Aces - Silver And Black Pride

There’s meaning to Davis buying a WNBA team





Chad Henne put his body on the line to extend Chiefs’ season - Arrowhead Pride

In the unlikeliest way, the veteran backup quarterback made the play of his career.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ edge defenders: Overhauled and underwhelming - Big Blue View

Let’s review the players who filled edge roles for the Giants in 2020





Josh McDaniels as the Eagles’ next head coach? Multiple signs seem to be pointing that way - Bleeding Green Nation

Brace yourselves.





Hold off on the Mike McCarthy verdicts, Dallas Cowboys fans - Blogging The Boys

Yes, the Packers are doing quite well without him. That doesn’t mean that he was the real problem in Green Bay.





What would the hiring of Marty Hurney mean for the WFT front office? - Hogs Haven

As many suspected he would - even before he was eventually fired by the Carolina Panthers - Marty Hurney now stands on the cusp of being hired as the Washington Football Team’s next General...

NFC NORTH:

The Packers are deserving favorites in the NFC Championship Game - Acme Packing Company

Despite an early season blowout, Green Bay is appropriately favored by Vegas.





Detroit Lions hiring Dan Campbell: Reactions and analysis - Pride Of Detroit

While reactions are mixed, there are a lot of interesting angles to this unusual hire.





Bears File Request to Interview Jonathan Gannon for Vacant DC position - Windy City Gridiron

It seems the Chicago Bears are weighing external options for their DC position, starting with a 14-year vet from Indianapolis.





A brief look at the Minnesota Vikings and pick #14 - Daily Norseman

It isn’t a long history. Nor is it a great one.

NFC SOUTH:

Important quotes after the game include reflections on Drew Brees as a teammate - Canal Street Chronicles

If this was the end, his teammates will miss him just as much as the fans.





Arthur Smith says Arthur Blank’s leadership, support stood out as he interviewed for jobs - The Falcoholic

The Falcons new head coach says he’s honored and humbled to lead Atlanta.





Why Panthers fans should be envious and optimistic about the Bills’ success - Cat Scratch Reader

The "Panthers North" have given Carolina a blueprint for future success.





Divisional Round Best and Worst: Young Bucs secure trip to face Packers - Bucs Nation

On a team of playoff newcomers, it was the newest of them who made the biggest plays

NFC WEST:

NFL Trade Rumors: Barnwell on Watson’s potential landing spots: Given the various options, I like the 49ers - Niners Nation

On Monday’s ESPN Daily episode with Bill Barnwell and Pablo Torres, the two discussed which landing spot they like the best for current Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who, as of Sunday, Adam...





History says year three is make or break for Murray with the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray’s patience with the doormat Cardinal franchise could be greatly tested if the team again fails to reach the playoffs.





Report: Seahawks have spoken to Adam Gase regarding open OC spot - Field Gulls

It has not even been a full week since the Seattle Seahawks and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer split up, but multiple big names have already been reported to have been linked to the...





Quarterback situation for Rams is uncertain headed into 2021 offseason - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay wouldn’t commit to Jared Goff moving forward