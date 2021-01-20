Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Exploring every possible quarterback option for the 2021 Patriots - Pats Pulpit
A deep dive into New England’s 2021 quarterback position.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Great Watson Debate: Why The Jets Have to Make The Call - Gang Green Nation
The Deshaun Watson situation in Houston has deteriorated to such an extent that according to multiple sources speaking to ESPN, its believed he’s played his last game as a member of the Texans.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll will stay put this offseason and not pursue head coaching job - Buffalo Rumblings
Great news everyone. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is going to stick around for the 2021 season. It was reported by both Rob Maadi, Philadelphia’s sports reporter at the...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Mark Ingram II posts thank you message to the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
No, thank you, Mark
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Pittsburgh Steelers fans want to see Ben Roethlisberger retire - Behind the Steel Curtain
Maybe it was the way the season ended, maybe it is just a hope for something new. Whatever the reason, the Steelers fan base would be okay if Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow’s injury should force the Bengals to change - Cincy Jungle
The franchise that has been complacent about the o-line for decades now must appear to care.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
How the Browns Built a Winner, Despite Themselves - Dawgs By Nature
An Unlikely Journey Indeed
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Rumor: Texans Have Had “Internal Conversations” About Possible Deshaun Watson Trade - Battle Red Blog
The end is coming (?).
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
If that was it for Corey Davis in Tennessee, it deserved better - Music City Miracles
As we continue to reflect on the playoff loss to the Ravens, there’s a chance we’ve seen Corey Davis play his last game in a Tennessee Titans uniform. It’s a sad thought.
And if that’s the case, it...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Urban Meyer NFL coordinators: Scott Linehan and Joe Cullen are favorites, per report - Big Cat Country
New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been very busy putting together a solid coaching staff, with most new being about his position coaches.
But today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Madden-style player ratings - End of Season Recap - Stampede Blue
In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos GM George Paton says that QB Drew Lock is talented, can develop - Mile High Report
We have finally heard a little bit about newly hired George Paton’s plan at quarterback.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Could Rams OC Kevin O’Connell follow Staley to L.A.? - Bolts From The Blue
It wouldn’t be the first time a departing coach poached an assistant or two.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
My thoughts on Raiders owner Mark Davis buying Las Vegas Aces - Silver And Black Pride
There’s meaning to Davis buying a WNBA team
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chad Henne put his body on the line to extend Chiefs’ season - Arrowhead Pride
In the unlikeliest way, the veteran backup quarterback made the play of his career.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ edge defenders: Overhauled and underwhelming - Big Blue View
Let’s review the players who filled edge roles for the Giants in 2020
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Josh McDaniels as the Eagles’ next head coach? Multiple signs seem to be pointing that way - Bleeding Green Nation
Brace yourselves.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Hold off on the Mike McCarthy verdicts, Dallas Cowboys fans - Blogging The Boys
Yes, the Packers are doing quite well without him. That doesn’t mean that he was the real problem in Green Bay.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
What would the hiring of Marty Hurney mean for the WFT front office? - Hogs Haven
As many suspected he would - even before he was eventually fired by the Carolina Panthers - Marty Hurney now stands on the cusp of being hired as the Washington Football Team’s next General...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers are deserving favorites in the NFC Championship Game - Acme Packing Company
Despite an early season blowout, Green Bay is appropriately favored by Vegas.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions hiring Dan Campbell: Reactions and analysis - Pride Of Detroit
While reactions are mixed, there are a lot of interesting angles to this unusual hire.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears File Request to Interview Jonathan Gannon for Vacant DC position - Windy City Gridiron
It seems the Chicago Bears are weighing external options for their DC position, starting with a 14-year vet from Indianapolis.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A brief look at the Minnesota Vikings and pick #14 - Daily Norseman
It isn’t a long history. Nor is it a great one.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Important quotes after the game include reflections on Drew Brees as a teammate - Canal Street Chronicles
If this was the end, his teammates will miss him just as much as the fans.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Arthur Smith says Arthur Blank’s leadership, support stood out as he interviewed for jobs - The Falcoholic
The Falcons new head coach says he’s honored and humbled to lead Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Why Panthers fans should be envious and optimistic about the Bills’ success - Cat Scratch Reader
The "Panthers North" have given Carolina a blueprint for future success.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Divisional Round Best and Worst: Young Bucs secure trip to face Packers - Bucs Nation
On a team of playoff newcomers, it was the newest of them who made the biggest plays
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Trade Rumors: Barnwell on Watson’s potential landing spots: Given the various options, I like the 49ers - Niners Nation
On Monday’s ESPN Daily episode with Bill Barnwell and Pablo Torres, the two discussed which landing spot they like the best for current Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who, as of Sunday, Adam...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
History says year three is make or break for Murray with the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Kyler Murray’s patience with the doormat Cardinal franchise could be greatly tested if the team again fails to reach the playoffs.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Seahawks have spoken to Adam Gase regarding open OC spot - Field Gulls
It has not even been a full week since the Seattle Seahawks and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer split up, but multiple big names have already been reported to have been linked to the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Quarterback situation for Rams is uncertain headed into 2021 offseason - Turf Show Times
Sean McVay wouldn’t commit to Jared Goff moving forward