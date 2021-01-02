New York Jets expected to fire Adam Gase... finally

The New York Jets are expected to fire head coach Adam Gase following Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s about damn time.

Adam Gase’s tenure with the Jets has been marred by negative remarks from current and former players, a failure to develop former USC star quarterback Sam Darnold, and a whole lot of losing. Most recently, Gase piloted the Jets to two bittersweet wins that caused the team to lose out on the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Now, after a season that has felt like a nightmare for all Jets fans, the team is finally parting ways with one of the biggest failures in Jets franchise history.

Gase’s path to NFL coaching infamy was a winding one. Following several stellar seasons as the offensive coordinator for Payton Manning’s Denver Broncos, Gase followed former head coach John Fox to Chicago where the two resurrected Jay Cutler’s career for a single season. That performance in Chicago earned Gase the head coaching job of the Miami Dolphins. During that 2016 head coach hiring cycle, Gase was the biggest name on the market alongside soon-to-be Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson (boy, did both teams get it really wrong).

Gase’s stardom continued to ascend when he coached Ryan Tannehill and the Miami Dolphins to the team’s first playoff birth since 2008 in his very first season back in 2016. Tannehill was playing the best football of his career before suffering a season-ending knee injury at the hands of Calais Campbell and the Arizona Cardinals. Gase’s backup quarterback, Matt Moore came in to save the day and lead Miami to the playoffs where the team was promptly bounced by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round.

Everything went downhill from there for Adam Gase. Tannehill suffered a setback in his recovery and missed the 2017 season. Miami signed Gase’s former buddy in Chicago, the aforementioned Cutler, who failed to inject life into Miami’s offense. After another dismal season in 2018, Gase was fired from the Dolphins but quickly landed back on his feet with the Jets. Allas, nothing went right for Gase in New York.

After failing in spectacular fashion with two separate franchises, question marks surround Gase’s future in the NFL. Will he land an offensive coordinator job with another team? Will he take a year off from coaching? One thing is certain: Adam Gase’s time as a head coach in the NFL has come to a close.

For more on this story, be sure to head over to our friends at ganggreennation.com.

This story was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. Follow Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.