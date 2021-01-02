2020 NFL Week 17 winners picks: Straight-up and against the spread predictions from The Phinsider

The NFL regular season ends this weekend, with the final 16 games on the schedule. As we do every week, the contributors here on The Phinsider bring you our winner predictions. Over the course of the first 16 weeks of the season, we have somehow come to this weekend with percentage points separating the group.

Kevin Nogle won for the second-straight week, keeping him in the running for the overall championship this year. His 11-5 record for the week was followed by Josh Houtz’s 10-5 record, after not making a pick for the Christmas day game, and James McKinney’s 10-6 record. Kathleen Noa, who also did not make a Christmas day pick, finished 9-6, while Justin Hier was 9-7, and CT Smith finished 8-7.

That was enough for Nogle to move into a tie at the top with Justin, while James is just a half-game back.

Our season tally is now:

Justin Hier 160-79-1 (66.9%)

Kevin Nogle 160-79-1 (66.9%)

James McKinney 159-79-1 (66.7%)

CT Smith 151-84-1 (64.2%)

Kat and Houtz have both missed a few weeks this season, so they are not in the overall standings, but Kat’s season total is 115-49-1 (70.0%) while Houtz is 141-74-1 (65.5%).

Here are our picks for Week 17: