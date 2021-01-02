Dolphins promote Nate Holley, waive Chandler Cox

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, setting the roster for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami promoted safety Nate Holley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They waived fullback Chandler Cox to make roster space for Holley.

Holley originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, but was released prior to the season. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, again not making the team. After playing in the Canadian Football League in 2019, he was set to continue with the Calgary Stampeders in 2020 until the league cancelled their season and he was released from his contract in August. At the end of August, Holley participated in a tryout with Miami, signing with the team and ultimately landing n the team’s practice squad.

Cox has appeared in 21 games, with six starts, for the Dolphins after being a seventh-round pick in 2019. He has two receptions for nine yards in his career. This season he appeared in eight games, including three starts, but has been inactive for seven games.

Miami also announced they had elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad for the game. Under NFL rules this season, two players each week can be elevated from the practice squad, making them eligible to be on the team’s game-day roster, then the players revert to the practice squad after the game. Kemp provides depth at a position that has been crushed by injuries recently, while Sinnett joins starter Tua Tagovailoa and the recently signed Jake Rudock as available quarterbacks during the game.

Miami placed backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Kemp signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad late last month after being with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017 through his release mid-December. He has played in 27 games, including ten this year, with two receptions for 18 yards and nine special teams tackles.

Sinnet entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. He was released in September, then signed to the Dolphins practice squad. He was elevated for a game earlier this year, but did not make an appearance.