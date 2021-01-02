Phinsider Radio: Preparing for Miami’s last dance with playoffs on the line

The Miami Dolphins are yet to defeat the Buffalo Bills under Brian Flores, but that will need to change on Sunday in order to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Jake Mendel and Josh Houtz, for the last time in the regular season, covered a busy week of news as the Miami Dolphins prepare for a trip to Buffalo.

Ryan Fitzpatrick being placed on the COVID-19 list makes things a bit tougher, considering the team is now without its relief pitcher, who saved the day a week ago.

While the team will be without Fitzpatrick, who is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time in his 16-year career, rookie quarterback Tagovailoa has navigated his way to five wins, without Fitzpatrick entering the game, as the starter for the Miami Dolphins.

The left-handed top-five pick is going to be getting some help on the offensive side of the ball and the guys dive into how the return of DeVante Parker and Solomon Kindley could impact the unit. Parker, Kindley, Jakeem Grant and Shaq Lawson are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

The guys note how the spread, which had Miami getting 4.5 points at the beginning of the week, has been dropping consistently though out the week. Does Vegas know something we don’t know about Buffalo resting players?

Finally, the show closes with the three keys, which highlights Myles Gaskin, a simplified offense and slowing down Stefon Diggs, who leads the league in receptions and yards.

As always, thank you for tuning in. 2020 has been a wild ride and we’ve enjoyed producing the shows.

