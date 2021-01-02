Outback Bowl: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Indiana Hoosiers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Outback Bowl from Tampa Florida features a battle between the SEC and the BIG 10. The Ole Miss Rebels and the Indiana Hoosiers will travel south this weekend for the showdown. Indiana enters the game as the ranked team out of the two, ranked 11th at 6 and 1 on the season while the Rebels are unranked with their sub .500 record at 4 and 5.

Ole Miss will be making an appearance in a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Ole Miss faced off against Oklahoma State in 2016, a game that Ole Miss won in blowout fashion 48 to 20. Indiana has not won a postseason game going back 19 years to 1991. They have lost all five of their bowl appearances in that span including last year when they dropped the Gator Bowl to Tennessee by a 22 to 23 score.

Ole Miss Rebels (4-5) 5th SEC West Div. Vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) 2nd BIG10 East Div.