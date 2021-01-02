Taxslayer Gator Bowl: North Carolina Wolfpack Vs. Kentucky Wildcats Live Thread & Game Information

This season's Taxslayer Gator Bowl features a showdown between the ACC and the SEC. The North Carolina Wolfpack and the Kentucky Wildcats will meet in Jacksonville Florida in the earliest of four bowl games today. North Carolina comes into this game with the much better record out of the two squads at 8 and 3 versus Kentuckys 4 and 6 record but it’s Kentucky that’s the favorite this afternoon. While the Wolfpack racked up twice as many wins as it was the Wildcats who had four of their six losses against ranked teams this season.

Both teams managed to end their seasons on a high note although it was North Carolina that enter the game on a four-game win streak including their last game back on December 5th over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a 23 to 13 score. Kentucky for their part closed out the season with a win, also on December 5th, over the South Carolina Gamecocks by a 41 to 18 score.

North Carolina Wolfpack (8-3) 4th ACC Vs. Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) 4th SEC East Division