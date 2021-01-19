Raekwon Davis named to Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team

Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle and second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, was selected to the 2020 All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The team drafted 11 players last year, headlined by three first-round picks, but coach Brian Flores was clearly excited when Davis was available in the second round.

brian flores was stoked when the #dolphins drafted raekwon davis. pic.twitter.com/LwNaQi84be — josh houtz (@houtz) April 25, 2020

Davis quietly put together a strong season in the trenches, becoming the first Dolphins defensive linemen to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie team since Kendall Langford, who was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NFL draft.

Davis, who started as a true freshmen at Alabama in 2016, registered 40 tackles in his rookie season.

Following Miami’s season-ending loss to Buffalo, Davis said he isn’t close to his ceiling at the professional level.

“Not even close yet,” Davis said on Jan. 1. “Not even close.”

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux suffered a bicep injury against the 49ers in early October and was placed on to injured reserve due to his three-month recovery time. As a result, Davis was forced to play more snaps in the trenches alongside Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, Davis had 18 run stops in the final nine games of the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Raekwon Davis made the @PFWAwriters 2020 All-Rookie team. He saw a big jump in playing time in the second half of the season and was a force in the run game (18 run stops in the final 9 games, per PFF). — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 19, 2021

While the jury will be out on some time when discussing the success of the 2020 draft class, Davis is looking like a hit early in his career.

Raekwon Davis with the push/pull/rip. It all starts with inside hand placement. Great job reducing his hitting surface while pulling to the hip. Gets pressure on the QB! #passrush #dolphins pic.twitter.com/l86k4QmCdd — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 23, 2020

Washington defensive end Chase Young received the honor of PFWA 2020 defensive rookie of the year. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, took home offensive rookie of the year honors.