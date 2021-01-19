Dolphins part ways with offensive line coach Steve Marshall, promote Lemuel Jeanpierre

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ staff has undergone some changes for the second offseason in a row, most notably with the resignation of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Gailey had come out of retirement for one season to take the reins of the offense following the departure of Chad O’Shea at the end of the 2019 season. Gailey brought with him a few compatriots to help him correct the direction of the team’s offense. One of those coaches, offensive line coach Steve Marshall, will be departing along with Gailey. Per the team, the Dolphins are parting ways with Marshall and promoting Lemuel Jeanpierre to lead the team’s offensive line.

Per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, multiple organizations had inquired about hiring away Jeanpierre. At 33-years old, Jeanpierre has been around football for his entire adult life. The Louisiana native played offensive line at South Carolina before signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He was with the team for five seasons and appeared in 63 games, starting 11. Following his playing career, Jeanpierre signed back with Seattle as an offensive assistant on Pete Carroll’s coaching staff. After one season, he was hired by Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders as an assistant offensive line coach.

Jeanpierre then joined the Dolphins to coach under Marshall last offseason. Now, with Marshall gone, Flores is entrusting Jeanpierre to develop a very young offensive line. With three rookies currently in line to return next season in left tackle Austin Jackson, right tackle Robert Hunt, and right guard Solomon Kindley, Jeanpierre’s ability to further develop Miami’s budding offensive linemen will be vital to the offense’s success next season.