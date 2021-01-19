Phinsider Question Of The Day 01/19/2021

Tonight's post is once again about our quarterback situation. None of what I discuss this evening may even matter if the rumor that current Houston Texans quarterback Deshawn Watson is to be traded or at least wants to be traded to the Miami Dolphins, possibly... I, as I stated in last evening's post would love to have Watson for obvious reasons but I also see it as a very unlikely scenario at this point. I do believe that the Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores have hitched their wagon to soon to be second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. I also believe that this current edition of the Dolphins front office and coaching staff will live or die on the vine as Tua goes, unless again if the unlikely trade for Watson happens which would IMMEDIATELY change the whole landscape.

With the idea that Tua is going to be here to stay the question of who will be his backup has to be addressed this offseason by the team. Most Dolphins fans will want the team to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick again to continue in his role as both backup quarterback and quasi quarterback coach/mentor to Tua Tagovailoa. The only issue with this is would Fitz want to return? Most believe that Fitz, while he handled the benching this past season rather well, would prefer to be on a team where he has an honest chance of competing for the starting position. So if Miami does not re-sign Fitz they will be searching through the long list of free-agent quarterbacks unless they plan on drafting a decent quarterback in one of the rounds after the first.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is, assuming that Fitzpatrick will not return for the 2021 season who would you like to see come to Miami to serve as Tua’s backup? Are you hoping for another seasoned veteran that can both mentor and in case of an injury come in and take over or would you prefer a younger guy that might still want to prove that he can be a starter at this level to push Tua? Tells us below who you would sign if you were the Dolphins and why-

You can follow this link HERE to see the full list of free-agent quarterbacks in the NFL going into the 2021 season.

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.