Phinsider Question Of The Day 01/18/2021

As every Miami Dolphins fan alive is now aware of, Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is disgruntled and beyond angry at this point with his own team. As for Watson, he has not said anything that directly states that he wishes to be traded but that does not stop the media from assuming whatever they want because it makes for a good story. Multiple sources have stated that he just wants out of Houston but not a single one as of yet has directly quoted him. The only thing that has come directly from Watson is that while he was upset and angry with the trade away of the Texans' best wideout, DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and that it set his anger at a two. His not having any say in the new general manager hiring, something that he was directly promised by the owner of the Texans, has now set his anger at a ten.

On top of the rumors that he “Just wants out of Houston”, the rumor is that his first choice of teams is the Miami Dolphins. I have yet to see a single solid reason behind this assumption. I suspect that the fact that he has been photographed in the past, more than once, wearing Miami Dolphins fan appeal makes the media believe that he is a Dolphins fan. I for one would like to see something, even an unidentified source, that claims that this is his wish before I jump on the “we have to go get him” bandwagon. Now would I want him? Hell yes, I am not a fool. He’s a proven top-five quarterback and Tua Tagovailoa is still a question mark so yes some more. He’s a proven stud at the QB position and given that no one knows what Tua will be it seems a smart choice to take the proven commodity who already plays at an extremely high level. I am not anti-Tua at all. I still think they will turn him into something but going with what you know versus what you hope always seems the smart route.

Now let's assume that all these rumors are true. Watson wants out and only wants to go to the Dolphins. This is something that Watson can control as his contract contains a no-trade clause meaning that he would have to sign off on any trade. If the situation were to degrade to the point where Watson stated that he wanted out and would only go to the Dolphins then if I am the Dolphins front office I listen. I would also, as the GM of the Dolphins now know that I have some leverage. I will still have to pay for this guy more than I would like but not the same if he was being shopped openly to the entire league. The Dolphins actually have leverage in this situation thus most likely lowering to some degree what would have to be given up to obtain Watson. I would suspect that if Watson just flat out refuses to play for them again they don’t have a lot of choices but to trade him for whatever they can get of value in return.

Now if Watson just wants out and gives the team a list of teams that he would be willing to play for, then the leverage goes away, and I do not personally want the Dolphins in a bidding war for his services because that would most likely get ridiculous. Sure we could gain a stud quarterback for many years but how long would it then take us to put the rest of the pieces around him that this team needs to in earnest take the next step if we have to give up a ton of draft picks in the deal?

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is if Watson does come available and the rumor that he wants to play for Miami is true would you want the Dolphins to go after him and what would you be willing to give up to get him? Also why or why not would you want to obtain Watson if possible?

