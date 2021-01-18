The Splash Zone 1/18/21: Dolphins Can’t Ignore Deshaun Watson Possibility

I know this is a Miami Dolphins blog and not a Houston Texans one. But like I said last week, the Deshaun Watson rumors are not going away anytime soon. Last week it came out that Watson was disgruntled with the front office and if had to play anywhere else, it would be with the Dolphins. Yesterday, sources came out and said Watson may have played his final game with the Texans and would still prefer to play with Miami. I don’t think Watson is going anywhere, but if he is available the Dolphins would be idiotic to ignore the noise. Watson is a proven elite talent at the quarterback position and is coming off one of his best years with a lackluster support staff around him.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Schad: Dolphins can’t ignore Deshaun Watson noise, potential opportunity

This is not to compare Deshaun Watson to James Harden, the latter of whom forced a trade to Brooklyn and seemed to show up 10 pounds lighter and 10 times happier.

