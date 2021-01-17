NFL Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s fourth and final Divisional Round game this weekend features a showdown between two NFC South teams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Louisana today to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers come into this game as the second-place team in the NFC South and coming off a win over the Washington Football Team last week. The Buccaneers hold the number five seed in the NFC Playoffs. New Orleans comes into this game as the champions in the NFC South. The Saints are coming off a win last week over the Chicago Bears. The Saints hold the number two seed in the NFC Playoffs.

The Buccaneers were the 11th ranked offense in the NFL this season. The Bucs averaged 393.4 yards per game on offense. Tampa Bay was ranked 4th overall through the air, with an average of 298.5 yards passing per contest, and was ranked 28th this season on the ground, gaining an average of 94.9 yards per game. The Saints were ranked 13th overall on offense this season, gaining an average of 388.1 yards per game. New Orleans was ranked 6th overall on the ground, gaining an average of 141.6 yards per game rushing, and was ranked 20th in the passing game with an average of 246.6 yards per game via the air.

It was the Saints who were better defensively with their 4th overall ranking this season, yielding an average of 310.88 yards per game. The Saints gave up an average of 217 yards per game through the air, ranked 5th in the NFL, and yielded 93.88 yards per game on the ground, ranked 4th overall in the NFL. The Buccaneers were ranked 6th overall on defense this season, giving up an average of 327.13 yards per game. The Bucs surrendered an average of 246.56 yards per game through the air, ranked 21st overall, and gave up an average of 80.56 yards per game on the ground, ranked 1st in the NFL.

