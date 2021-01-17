NFL Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s third Divisional Round game this weekend features a showdown between the AFC North and the AFC West. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Missouri today to take on the Kansas City Chiefs who are looking to go to and win back to back Super Bowls as the reigning champions from last season. The Browns come into this game as the third-place team in the AFC North and coming off an upset win over their divisional foes, the Pittsburgh Steelers, last week. The Browns hold the number six seed in the AFC Playoffs. Kansas City comes into this game as the champions in the AFC West. The Chiefs' last game was the final game of the season, two weeks ago, a game they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 21 to 38. The Chiefs hole the number one seed in the AFC’s Playoffs.

The Cheifs were the 1st ranked offense in the NFL this season. Kansas City averaged 425.3 yards per game on offense. KC was ranked 1st overall through the air, with an average of 312.8 yards passing per contest, and was ranked 16th this season on the ground, gaining an average of 112.4 yards per game. The Browns were ranked 18th overall on offense this season, gaining an average of 379.7 yards per game. Cleveland was ranked 3rd overall on the ground, gaining an average of 148.4 yards per game rushing, and were ranked 27th in the passing game with an average of 231.3 yards per game via the air.

Kansas City was also better defensively, but just barely, with their 16th overall ranking this season, yielding an average of 358.31 yards per game. The Chiefs gave up an average of 236.19 yards per game through the air, ranked 14th in the NFL, and yielded 122.13 yards per game on the ground, ranked 21st overall in the NFL. The Browns were ranked 17th overall on defense this season, giving up an average of 358.44 yards per game. The Browns surrendered an average of 247.63 yards per game through the air, ranked 22nd overall, and gave up an average of 110.81 yards per game on the ground, ranked 9th in the NFL.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s playoff game, and the other upcoming playoff game this afternoon, or as always, your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would in any other post on the site. Also remember that there is a strict rule against sharing, requesting, or discussing any illegal game streams on any SBNation site. Violation of this rule could result in a suspension or banning from the platform.

Cleveland Browns (11-5) 3rd AFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) 1st AFC West