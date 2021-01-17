 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins early favorites to land Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Vegas believes in Watson to Miami

By Josh Houtz
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It has been two weeks since the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, ending any chance the team had at playing meaningful football through January.

First, Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned, opening up a world of options for the Dolphins and their next offensive coordinator.

We touch more on the Dolphins OC candidates here.

However, the national media’s endless onslaught of questions surrounding the Dolphins rookie signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa has fans most in an uproar.

Over the last two weeks, Pro Football Focus has mocked Justin Fields to the Dolphins countless times, and Zack Wilson’s name has certainly raised some intrigue. But the name most associated with Brian Flores’ team over the last several weeks is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This story has more turns than an M. Night Shyamalan movie. But at the end of the day, Watson sounds like he wants out of Houston, and with a no-trade clause, Chris Grier and Miami’s war chest seems like the perfect exchange.

But I’m not here to tell you why the Dolphins should or shouldn’t make the trade. No, I’m here to tell you what the odds look like in all of this, according to Las Vegas—which is sure to add its fair share of intrigue into this never-ending soap opera.

Here are the odds according to Bovada:

Betonline. ag also has the Dolphins as the odds on favorite, with the Patriots not far behind.

For those confident Tagovailoa will be Miami’s starting QB in 2021, here’s the perfect prop bet for you.

In the end, no one knows whether or not Deshaun Watson will ever be traded, not even the sports bookies in Las Vegas. But as we’ve seen time and time again, Vegas always seems to be one step ahead.

Do you think Deshaun Watson will be traded? Will it be to YOUR Miami Dolphins? Let us know in the comments section below!

