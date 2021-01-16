Miami’s options at offensive coordinator are beginning to dwindle

The Miami Dolphins entered the weekend with six candidates for the offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That number is dwindling as two options are now off the table.

The #Dolphins the list of candidates for their open OC job: #Clemson OC Tony Elliott, #Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton, #49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, #Steelers QB coach Matt Canada, and #Dolphins RBs coach Eric Studesville and QBs coach George Godsey. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot informed the program that he would be staying put and now reports are surfacing that Matt Canada, former quarterback coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

The #Steelers are expected to promote QB coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A creative mind originally from the college game, Canada also interviewed with the #Dolphins but now stays in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

While nothing is official yet, there are also rumors that Mike McDaniel, San Francisco’s run game coordinator, will likely be promoted to the team’s offensive coordinator.

That means just three options remain for the Dolphins, if the team decides to stick with the list that was reported by Rapoport days ago. The team will have its third offensive coordinator in three years after Chan Gailey resigned last week.

Two in-house options remain on Rapoport’s list, which includes Eric Studesville, who is currently the team’s running backs coach and George Godsey, the quarterbacks coach.

Pep Hamilton, who was the quarterbacks coach for the Chargers, and also spent time with the Colts, is the only outside option left on the list.

Miami’s coaches will be coaching in the Senior Bowl next week, which means they will likely have a new offensive coordinator before that time.