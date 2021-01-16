 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami’s options at offensive coordinator are beginning to dwindle

Steelers promote QB coach, Miami loses OC candidate

The Miami Dolphins entered the weekend with six candidates for the offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That number is dwindling as two options are now off the table.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot informed the program that he would be staying put and now reports are surfacing that Matt Canada, former quarterback coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

While nothing is official yet, there are also rumors that Mike McDaniel, San Francisco’s run game coordinator, will likely be promoted to the team’s offensive coordinator.

That means just three options remain for the Dolphins, if the team decides to stick with the list that was reported by Rapoport days ago. The team will have its third offensive coordinator in three years after Chan Gailey resigned last week.

Two in-house options remain on Rapoport’s list, which includes Eric Studesville, who is currently the team’s running backs coach and George Godsey, the quarterbacks coach.

Pep Hamilton, who was the quarterbacks coach for the Chargers, and also spent time with the Colts, is the only outside option left on the list.

Miami’s coaches will be coaching in the Senior Bowl next week, which means they will likely have a new offensive coordinator before that time.