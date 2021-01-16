Retain, tag, or let walk? - Matt Breida

It’s the 2021 offseason, and that means it’s time for speculation aplenty! Before the Miami Dolphins head brass sets its eyes on the 2021 NFL Draft, the front office must first navigate the tumultuous waters of NFL free agency, a time where superstars break the bank and journeymen veterans find new homes. For the Dolphins, this period of the team’s offseason requires general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores to make tough decisions about the team’s impending free agents. Today, we’re starting with the first piece of our annual “Retain, tag, or let walk?” series here at ThePhinsider.com: what should the Dolphins do with running back Matt Breida?

Fact Check

Position: RB

Age (at start of 2021 season): 26

Height/weight: 5’10”, 195 lbs

College: Georgia Southern

Expiring contract: One-year, $3.259 million (UFA) - per Spotrac.com

2020 Review

Games played: 12 (1 start)

Rushing yards: 254 (4.3 ypa)

Receptions: 10

Receiving yards: 96

Breida was used sparingly in Chan Gailey’s offense. After starting the season in a three-man rotation with ineffective short-yardage back Jordan Howard and 2019 seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin, Breida never managed to break out and take the reins at the position. Howard was eventually jettisoned and Gaskin became the team’s most consistent producer on the ground. Even following Gaskin’s placement on injured reserve, 2020 undrafted free agent Salvon Ahemd became the team’s ballcarrier of choice over the veteran Breida. The former San Francisco 49er is quick and dynamic with the ball in his hands, but he simply never showed the coaching staff enough to get significant opportunities.

2021 Outlook

Breida has some serious speed and has been wildly efficient (4.9 ypa career average) in his few real chances throughout his career. He’s cemented his role as a change-of-pace option in this league. It’s likely someone gives Breida a small-to-medium sized contract to play a 1b or backup role in a rotation. Expect something in the ballpark of a two-year, $6 million deal.

Verdict

That said, I don’t see Miami being the team to shell out money to keep Breida around. Given the fact that he was shelved in favor of younger options in Gaskin and Ahmed several times this year, it’s clear Flores likes what he has in his younger guys and will likely work with Grier to either add a bigger back in free agency or a star from the NFL Draft.

Hier’s verdict: Let walk

Poll Should the Dolphins retain RB Matt Breida this offseason? Retain

Let walk vote view results 13% Retain (27 votes)

86% Let walk (176 votes) 203 votes total Vote Now

The “tag” option was left out of this poll because Matt Breida is not a candidate for the franchise tag.

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. Follow Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.