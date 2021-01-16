NFL Divisional Round - Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s second Divisional Round game this weekend features a showdown between the AFC North and the AFC East. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to New York today to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens come into this game as the second-place team in the AFC North and coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans last week. The Ravens hold the number five seed in the AFC Playoffs. Buffalo comes into this game as the champions in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a win last week over the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills hold the number two seed in the AFC Playoffs.

The Bills were the 4th ranked offense in the NFL this season. The Bills averaged 406.8 yards per game on offense. Buffalo was ranked 3rd overall through the air, with an average of 299.1 yards passing per contest, and was ranked 20th this season on the ground, gaining an average of 107.7 yards per game. The Ravens were ranked 19th overall on offense this season, gaining an average of 374.4 yards per game. Baltimore was ranked 1st overall on the ground, gaining an average of 191.9 yards per game rushing, and was ranked last at 32nd in the passing game with an average of only 182.4 yards per game via the air.

It was the Ravens who were better defensively with their seventh overall ranking this season, yielding an average of 329.75 yards per game. The Ravens gave up an average of 221 yards per game through the air, ranked 6th in the NFL, and yielded 108.75 yards per game on the ground, ranked 8th overall in the NFL. The Bills were ranked 14th overall on defense this season, giving up an average of 352.5 yards per game. The Bills surrendered an average of 232.88 yards per game through the air, ranked 13th overall, and gave up an average of 119.63 yards per game on the ground, ranked 17th in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) 2nd AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (13-3) 1st AFC East