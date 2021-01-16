NFL Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers Team Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s first Divisional Round game this weekend features a showdown between the NFC North and the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Wisconsin today to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Rams come into this game as the second-place team in the NFC West and coming off an upset win over their divisional foes, the Seattle Seahawks, last week. The Rams hold the number six seed in the NFC Playoffs. Green Bay comes into this game as the champions in the NFC North. The Packers' last game was the final game of the season, two weeks ago, a game they won in blowout fashion over the Chicago Bears, 35 to 16. The Packers hold the number one seed in the NFC’s Playoffs.

The LA Rams were the 15th ranked offense in the NFL this season. The Rams average 387.6 yards per game on offense. LA was ranked 15th overall through the air, with an average of 261.4 yards passing per contest, and was ranked 10th this season on the ground, gaining an average of 126.1 yards per game. The Packers were ranked 5th overall on offense this season, gaining an average of 401.1 yards per game. Green Bay was ranked 8th overall on the ground, gaining an average of 132.4 yards per game rushing, and were ranked 11th in the passing game with an average of 268.7 yards per game via the air.

It was the Rams who were better defensively with their first overall ranking this season, yielding only an average of 281.94 yards per game. The Rams gave up an average of 190.69 yards per game through the air, ranked 1st in the NFL, and yielded 91.25 yards per game on the ground, ranked 3rd overall in the NFL. The Packers were ranked 9th overall on defense this season, giving up an average of 334 yards per game. The Packers surrendered an average of 221.19 yards per game through the air, ranked 7th overall, and gave up an average of 112.81 yards per game on the ground, ranked 13th in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams (10-6) 2nd NFC West @ Green Bay Packers (13-3) 1st NFC North