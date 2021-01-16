2020 NFL playoffs winners picks: Divisional round straight-up and against the spread

The 2020-2021 playoffs march on this weekend, with the four games from the Divisional round on the slate. Often called the best weekend of football, as there are two games on each day, and it features the top eight teams from across the league, this weekend’s contests introduce the top seeds from both conferences after the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC’s Green Bay Packers come off their respective first-round byes. Kansas City will host the Cleveland Browns, while the Packers will welcome in the Los Angeles Rams.

This weekend will also feature a showdown between Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the NFC side of the bracket. The AFC’s other game will be the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills.

As we did throughout the regular season, our contributors have made their straight-up winners picks for the weekend. Last week, CT Smith and Josh Houtz both went 4-2 on their picks, while James McKinney, Justin Hier, and Kevin Nogle were all 3-3.

Overall our playoff standings are:

CT Smith 4-2

Josh Houtz 4-2

James McKinney 3-3

Justin Hier 3-3

Kevin Nogle 3-3

Our season-long records are:

Justin Hier 176-85-1 (67.3%)

Kevin Nogle 176-85-1 (67.3%)

James McKinney 175-85-1 (67.2%)

Josh Houtz 157-80-1 (66.2%)

CT Smith 166-90-1 (64.8%)

Kat Noa has also been making picks this year when she has been able, though she missed the Wildcard round. She finished the regular season 128-52-1 (71.0%).

Here are our Divisional round picks. You can also check out any picks we made against the spread by clicking the tabs at the top of the chart: