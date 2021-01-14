Phinsider Radio enters the Twilight Zone: Deshaun Watson, starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins?

Imagine for a moment, if you will.

Deshaun Watson, starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to another disgruntled super star and this time it is the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans. Jake (@Jmendel94) and Josh (@Houtz) plunge into the Twilight Zone and take a glimpse at what the franchise may look like with Watson running the show.

The first report, or rumor, came from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who tweeted about Watson’s issues with the Texans earlier this week.

Watson's unhappiness with Texans is not strongly connected to social justice issues, a source close to the quarterback clarifies, even though those issues are important.

His unhappiness is more current with state of franchise and what has transpired. https://t.co/wV4UDEIYzd — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

What makes Watson’s situation unique is his no-trade clause, which both Jake and Josh agree is the only reason a trade to Miami could happen. Despite the team’s war chest of draft capital and a reasonable amount of cap space, breaking the bank for Watson is a tough path to follow.

With the no-trade clause in place, Watson has more leverage than usual, forcing Houston to accept the best possible offer, on a team that Watson approves of. It is important to keep in mind that this is all just speculation, and of course, we’re in the Twilight Zone.

The guys set the stage for a Watson led Dolphins in a trade that revolved around Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s two first round picks in the 2021 draft. Keep in mind that Watson is worth much more than that, but the no-trade clause plays a role. On top of that, Miami’s general manager, Chris Grier, may need a deal that he can’t refuse, much like the deal that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston — which was the first domino that made all of this possible.

Jake and Josh agree that Miami’s 2021 offense, without any additions in the draft or free agency, is on par, if not better, than the unit Watson was working with in Houston, which allowed him to lead the league in passing, despite being eighth in both completions and attempts.

This is the first of a two-part series where we look at the Miami Dolphins without making this trade and moving forward with Tagovailoa under center and plenty of assets to build around him.

With all things considered, the guys decided that it was too hard to refuse the pairing of Brian Flores and Watson, which would quickly become one of the best head coach and quarterback duos in the NFL.

At the end of the day, isn’t that what fans have craved since Don Shula and Dan Marino?

