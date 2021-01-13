Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: Patriots haven’t made a decision about QB Cam Newton yet - Pats Pulpit

Cue up Tom Petty’s "the waiting is the hardest part."





Eagles Fire Doug Pederson; Will He Become a Candidate for Jets Head Coach? - Gang Green Nation

The Eagles have fired head coach Doug Pederson.





Buffalo Bills preparing a massive contract extension for Josh Allen, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

Josh Allen is setting himself up to be a very rich man.

AFC NORTH:

Eric DeCosta’s roster construction succeeds vs. Titans - Baltimore Beatdown

This game was the test





The Steelers issues go much deeper than the coaching staff - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issues, and they all stem further than the coaches on the sideline.





Frank Pollack rejoins Bengals after leaving Jets - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals make a home-run hire for an offensive line that desperately needs it.





The Browns are back: Cleveland stuns Steelers 48-37 in the playoffs, advance to face the Chiefs next Sunday - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns are one step closer to...the Super Bowl.

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson Frustrated By Texans General Manager, Head Coach Hiring Process - Battle Red Blog

The rabbit hole just gets deeper and deeper.





A closer look at Mike Vrabel’s pitiful decision to punt on fourth-and-two - Music City Miracles

Before the angry comments start to roll in, let’s get something out of the way: The Titans have a very good head coach in Mike Vrabel. He made a terrible, cowardly and pitiful decision in a crucial...





Jaguars are in the midst of a potentially franchise-altering offseason - Big Cat Country

With a clean slate staring in front of them, the Jaguars cannot afford to miss.





Offseason Primer: Colts Have Ample Cap Space, But Need to Find Long-Term Answers at Several Key Positions - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, as the team came close—with a chance to win or tie with possession of the...

AFC WEST:

The hard work of righting this Denver Broncos ship is underway - Mile High Report

It’s going to take some time, but foundational efforts to chance are a welcome sight.





Chargers News: How former Bolts faired on Wild Card Weekend - Bolts From The Blue

Was this the last of Philip Rivers?





Raiders news: Josh Jacobs charged with traffic violation not DUI - Silver And Black Pride

This is good news for both Jacobs and the team





First take: Respect to Cleveland, but the Chiefs can handle the Browns - Arrowhead Pride

The Wild Card games worked out extremely well for the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones: Did the Giants’ quarterback get better in Year 2? - Big Blue View

Some gains were made, but Jones needs to make more progress in 2021





Doug Pederson says he’s “at peace” with no longer being the Eagles’ head coach - Bleeding Green Nation

What a welcoming sign for the next hire.





Report: Dan Quinn set to become Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator on three-year deal - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator.





ERFA, RFA and Washington’s quarterbacks - Hogs Haven

Who’ll be in the QB room in 2021?

NFC NORTH:

Packers reportedly claim Jared Veldheer from Colts’ practice squad, bolstering offensive line depth - Acme Packing Company

The Packers added a significant piece on their offensive line, bringing a familiar face into the fold for a playoff run.





Detroit Lions head coach candidate power rankings: Finalists emerging, but no clear leader - Pride Of Detroit

It’s clear who’s in the running for the Lions job, but it’s not clear who’s leading it.





10 Chicago Bears Takes after an embarrassing playoff loss to the Saints - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears season came to a predictable yet disappointing end on Sunday night with a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. With their season now over, what’s next?





Is this the year the Vikings finally lose George Paton? - Daily Norseman

There are some connections out there

NFC SOUTH:

Saints set to face Buccaneers in Divisional Round of the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints tame the Bears, set up playoffs divisional round showdown with Bucs





Falcons to have second interview with “strong finalist” Saints’ Terry Fontenot - The Falcoholic

The Falcons are undergoing their second round of interviews for their general manager position.





An open letter to the NFL: Keep your hands off Joe Brady, he’s ours - Cat Scratch Reader

He’s ours. Come back in a few years.





Three quarters of solid play lead Buccaneers past Washington - Bucs Nation

Perhaps more exciting than expected, but the Bucs got the job done at the end of the day.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers free agency: Will Solomon Thomas be back next season? - Niners Nation

The third pick of the 2017 NFL Draft is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.





NFL coaching carousel is something the Arizona Cardinals need to avoid - Revenge of the Birds

The NFL is fickle and we see that quite often this time of year.





Seahawks who shouldn’t be blamed for the sour end to the 2020 season - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks 2020 season is over and it was as bad an ending as is possible to describe through text. At no point was the offense within a mile of being in sync.





Did Rams exceed your expectations for 2020 yet? - Turf Show Times

Or are you still waiting to be impressed?