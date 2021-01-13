Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Report: Patriots haven’t made a decision about QB Cam Newton yet - Pats Pulpit
Cue up Tom Petty’s "the waiting is the hardest part."
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Eagles Fire Doug Pederson; Will He Become a Candidate for Jets Head Coach? - Gang Green Nation
The Eagles have fired head coach Doug Pederson.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills preparing a massive contract extension for Josh Allen, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
Josh Allen is setting himself up to be a very rich man.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Eric DeCosta’s roster construction succeeds vs. Titans - Baltimore Beatdown
This game was the test
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers issues go much deeper than the coaching staff - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have issues, and they all stem further than the coaches on the sideline.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Frank Pollack rejoins Bengals after leaving Jets - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals make a home-run hire for an offensive line that desperately needs it.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
The Browns are back: Cleveland stuns Steelers 48-37 in the playoffs, advance to face the Chiefs next Sunday - Dawgs By Nature
The Browns are one step closer to...the Super Bowl.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson Frustrated By Texans General Manager, Head Coach Hiring Process - Battle Red Blog
The rabbit hole just gets deeper and deeper.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
A closer look at Mike Vrabel’s pitiful decision to punt on fourth-and-two - Music City Miracles
Before the angry comments start to roll in, let’s get something out of the way: The Titans have a very good head coach in Mike Vrabel. He made a terrible, cowardly and pitiful decision in a crucial...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars are in the midst of a potentially franchise-altering offseason - Big Cat Country
With a clean slate staring in front of them, the Jaguars cannot afford to miss.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Offseason Primer: Colts Have Ample Cap Space, But Need to Find Long-Term Answers at Several Key Positions - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, as the team came close—with a chance to win or tie with possession of the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The hard work of righting this Denver Broncos ship is underway - Mile High Report
It’s going to take some time, but foundational efforts to chance are a welcome sight.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: How former Bolts faired on Wild Card Weekend - Bolts From The Blue
Was this the last of Philip Rivers?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh Jacobs charged with traffic violation not DUI - Silver And Black Pride
This is good news for both Jacobs and the team
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
First take: Respect to Cleveland, but the Chiefs can handle the Browns - Arrowhead Pride
The Wild Card games worked out extremely well for the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones: Did the Giants’ quarterback get better in Year 2? - Big Blue View
Some gains were made, but Jones needs to make more progress in 2021
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson says he’s “at peace” with no longer being the Eagles’ head coach - Bleeding Green Nation
What a welcoming sign for the next hire.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Dan Quinn set to become Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator on three-year deal - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
ERFA, RFA and Washington’s quarterbacks - Hogs Haven
Who’ll be in the QB room in 2021?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers reportedly claim Jared Veldheer from Colts’ practice squad, bolstering offensive line depth - Acme Packing Company
The Packers added a significant piece on their offensive line, bringing a familiar face into the fold for a playoff run.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions head coach candidate power rankings: Finalists emerging, but no clear leader - Pride Of Detroit
It’s clear who’s in the running for the Lions job, but it’s not clear who’s leading it.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Chicago Bears Takes after an embarrassing playoff loss to the Saints - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears season came to a predictable yet disappointing end on Sunday night with a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. With their season now over, what’s next?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Is this the year the Vikings finally lose George Paton? - Daily Norseman
There are some connections out there
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints set to face Buccaneers in Divisional Round of the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints tame the Bears, set up playoffs divisional round showdown with Bucs
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons to have second interview with “strong finalist” Saints’ Terry Fontenot - The Falcoholic
The Falcons are undergoing their second round of interviews for their general manager position.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
An open letter to the NFL: Keep your hands off Joe Brady, he’s ours - Cat Scratch Reader
He’s ours. Come back in a few years.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Three quarters of solid play lead Buccaneers past Washington - Bucs Nation
Perhaps more exciting than expected, but the Bucs got the job done at the end of the day.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
San Francisco 49ers free agency: Will Solomon Thomas be back next season? - Niners Nation
The third pick of the 2017 NFL Draft is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
NFL coaching carousel is something the Arizona Cardinals need to avoid - Revenge of the Birds
The NFL is fickle and we see that quite often this time of year.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks who shouldn’t be blamed for the sour end to the 2020 season - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks 2020 season is over and it was as bad an ending as is possible to describe through text. At no point was the offense within a mile of being in sync.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Did Rams exceed your expectations for 2020 yet? - Turf Show Times
Or are you still waiting to be impressed?