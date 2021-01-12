Phinsider Question Of The Day Tuesday 01/12/2021

Assuming that you, like most of us watched the national championship game last night you also saw why Alabama wideout Devonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy. The Buckeye’s seemed to have zero answers for him last night as he put up record-breaking numbers in just one half of football. Smith also won the offensive player of the game award following the game. I can’t remember ever seeing anyone win an award for just one half of a game but I guess when you put up stupid numbers as he did in the first half you have no choice. For the record, Smith ended the first half, that he had to leave due to an injury to his hand, with 215 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Not only did he break the record for first-half yards in either a CFP or BCS game but his yardage was also the second most for an entire game in either a CFP or BCS game. His three receiving touchdowns also tied the record that was originally set by Steve Smith in 2005. Smith also broke the all-time SEC receiving yard mark last night with 3,965 yards over his time at Alabama. Additionally, he set the season record for receiving yards and touchdowns in the SEC last night with a total of 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns for the season. Imagine if the kid could have played in the second half. What could his over the top number have been when all was said and done?

So now you are asking yourself why am I bringing up this kid. Well, one of the biggest needs for the Miami Dolphins is more weapons to put around Tua Tagovailoa. Why would we not want the best wideout in college football on our team, especially a guy that Tua already had a ton of familiarity with? Well for some Dolphins fans they have deemed him not big enough for the Dolphins to grab in the first round. Not sure when 6’1 became small, and he’s certainly not the tallest guy to ever play the game but I would not call him short. As some may remember, Jarvis Landry, who is still a hell of a wideout, but now for the Cleveland Browns, stands at 5’11 and the best to ever play the game, Jerry Rice was only an inch taller. Rice never leaned on speed but his ability to run the best routes you have ever seen and then catch everything in his catch radius.

I also read a fan claim that he’s not fast enough, well Smith has a 4.49 40 time compared to the 4.71 40 of Jerry Rice and the 4.77 40 time of Jarvis Landry. Something tells me that he will most likely improve upon that by the time he gets to the combine because every player with NFL hopes is working on their speed from now until the combine, but I will still take that time with a guy that runs perfect routes and catches everything. So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your take on Smith? Would you be happy or disappointed if the Dolphins spent a first-round pick to take Devonta Smith? Are you worried about his size or speed or do you think he’s going to be a star at the next level no matter what?

Give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.