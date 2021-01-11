Make the Deshaun Watson Trade at all Costs!

The Dolphins have been looking for their franchise quarterback since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season. From Jay Fiedler to Ryan Tannehill to Ryan Fitzpatrick fans thought they would never find the next star quarterback after Dan the Man. Their fortunes changed during the 2020 NFL Draft with the selection of Tua Tagovailoa at the 5th overall selection. Tua showed his worth in the 2020 season, helping lead the Dolphins to a 10 – 6 record along with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

While fans felt they had found their next quarterback another door opened. With the dismay in the Houston Texans organization, quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed his interest in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Dolphins organization. However, the package that would go back to Houston would include Tua and additional compensation. So, the question begs to be asked, is Watson worth it?

While Tua is the face of the Dolphins organization, a player the caliber of Watson only comes around every so often. The opportunity to get that type of quarterback in their prime is something that never occurs. Watson has not had the greatest career in Houston due to the team surrounding him with sub-par talent and having a GM/Coach who only benefited the other team. Watson’s stats have shown that he is a high caliber quarterback in the National Football League and could be compared to a Russell Wilson when he is healthy and has a decent group of receivers around him. As hard as it would be to let Tua go, Watson seems to have a higher upside and could lead the Dolphins back to the Promise Land.

Deshaun Watson has the raw talent to connect with receivers like DeVante Parker to make big plays but runs for yardage when the pocket collapses. These types of abilities allow for the offense to become an unstoppable force. With an unstoppable offense and retooled defense, this Dolphins team has the ability to be Super Bowl contenders for years to come! Make the trade and Go Fins!