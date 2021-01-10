NFL Wildcard Round - Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Team Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s sixth and final Wildcard Round game this weekend features a showdown between two AFC North teams. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Pennsylvania today to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns come into this game as the third-place team in the AFC North and coming off a win over their opponents today in last week's game. The Browns hold the number six seed in the AFC Playoffs. Pittsburgh comes into this game as the champions in the AFC North. The Steelers hold the number three seed in the AFC’s Playoffs.

The Browns were the 18th ranked offense in the NFL this season. The Browns average 379.7 yards per game on offense. Cleveland was ranked 27th overall through the air, with an average of 231.3 yards passing per contest, and was ranked 3rd this season on the ground, gaining an average of 148.4 yards per game. The Steelers were ranked 26th overall on offense this season, gaining an average of 342.5 yards per game. Pittsburgh was ranked 32nd overall on the ground, only gaining an average of 84.4 yards per game rushing, and were ranked 16th in the passing game with an average of 258.1 yards per game via the air.

It was Pittsburgh who was better defensively with their 3rd overall ranking this season, yielding an average of 305.81 yards per game. The Steelers gave up an average of 194.38 yards per game through the air, ranked 3rd in the NFL, and yielded 111.44 yards per game on the ground, ranked 11th overall in the NFL. The Browns were ranked 17th overall on defense this season. The Browns surrendered an average of 247.63 yards per game through the air, ranked 22nd overall, and gave up an average of 110.8 yards per game on the ground, ranked 9th in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns (11-5) 3rd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) 1st AFC North