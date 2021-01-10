Mortensen: Deshaun Watson would “consider” a trade to the Miami Dolphins

The Deshaun Watson saga continues. Reports have been swirling for several days that the face of the Houston Texans is frustrated with owner Cal McNair’s lack of commitment to his promise that he’d keep Watson involved in the organization’s hiring process of its next general manager and head coach. Watson’s anger reportedly reached an all-time high after McNair hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio without even considering any of Watson’s recommendations for the position.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, reports about Watson’s unhappiness in Houston are real, and the uber-talented quarterback would consider a trade to the Miami Dolphins, a trade that would likely require Miami to yield 2020 5th-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa and a treasure trove of additional draft capital. Mortensen explained:

Reports about Deshaun Watson’s unhappiness with @HoustonTexan are accurate and sources close to the QB say he is still angry about team’s insensitivity to social justice, including hiring practices, after the franchise failed to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy this past week. Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston.

Whether Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier would be truly interested in sending their recent prized draft selection and face of the franchise in Tagovailoa along with the several first-round picks it’d likely take to snag Watson remains to be seen. That said, a chance to acquire a bona fide star like Watson after he already signed a massive contract extension with the team that drafted him almost never appears in today’s NFL. The Phinsider’s own Sern explained as much in a piece this morning.

Watson is coming off a career year in which he led the league in passing and played his best football on a talent-stripped team just one year after losing his top weapon in DeAndre Hopkins. He’s young, personable, a true leader, and has his best football ahead of him. Could Miami brass really deny themselves a chance at a superstar like Watson?

For what it’s worth, some of Houston’s most esteemed local media believe there’s little chance Watson would ever actually be available. Esteemed Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain said on the Rich Eisen Show this week that “there’s no chance in hell” Watson is traded.

With several months remaining until the new league year begins in March and the NFL Draft rolls around in April, it doesn’t appear as though this story is going to go away any time soon.

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. Following Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.