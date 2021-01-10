NFL Wildcard Round - Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints Team Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s fifth Wildcard Round game today features a showdown between the NFC South and the NFC North. The Chicago Bears will travel to Louisiana today to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Bears come into this game as the second-place team in the NFC North and coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Chicago holds the number seven seed in the NFC Playoffs. New Orleans comes into this game as the champions in the NFC South and coming off a win last week over the Carolina Panthers. The Saints hold the number two seed in the NFC’s Playoffs.

The Saints held onto the 13th best offense in the NFL for this past season, gaining an average of 388.1 yards per game. New Orleans was 20th in the NFL through the air with an average of 246.6 yards per game and ranked 6th in the NFL on the ground, rushing for an average of 141.6 yards per game. Chicago comes into the playoffs with the 25th ranked offense with an average of 348.3 yards per game. The Bears were ranked 22nd through the air with 245.3 yards gained per game and ranked 25th on the ground, gaining an average of 102.9 yards per contest on the ground.

The Saints also held sway defensively, ranked 4th overall, giving up an average of 310.88 yards per game. The Saints yielded 217 yards per game through the air, ranked 5th and 93.88 yards per game on the ground, ranked 4th overall in the NFL. The Bears come into this game with the 11th overall ranking on defense, giving up an average of 344.94 yards per game. Chicago has given up an average of 113.38 yards on the ground each game, ranking them 15th overall and 231.56 yards through the air, per game, ranking them 12th overall in the NFL.

