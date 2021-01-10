NFL Wildcard Round - Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans Team Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s fourth Wildcard Round game today features a showdown between the AFC South and the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Tennessee today to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens come into this game as the second-place team in the AFC North and coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Baltimore holds the number five seed in the AFC Playoffs. Tennessee comes into this game as the champions in the AFC South and coming off a win last week over the Houston Texans (The Miami Dolphins thank you!). The Titans hold the number four seed in the AFC’s Playoffs.

The Titans held onto the 3rd best offense in the NFL for this past season, gaining an average of 407.3 yards per game. Tennessee was 23rd in the NFL through the air with an average of 239.1 yards per game and ranked 2nd in the NFL on the ground, rushing for an average of 168.1 yards per game. Baltimore comes into the playoffs with the 19th ranked offense with an average of 374.4 yards per game. The Ravens were ranked 32nd through the air with 182.4 yards gained per game and ranked 1st on the ground, gaining an average of 191.9 yards per contest on the ground.

It was the Baltimore Ravens that were better defensively, Ranked 7th overall, yielding an average of 329.75 yards per game. Baltimore was ranked 6th against the pass, giving up an average of 221 yards per game, and 8th against the ground game, yielding an average of 108.75 yards per game on the ground. The Titans were ranked 28th overall in defense, giving up an average of 398.25 yards per contest. Tennessee was 19th against the run, giving up an average of 120.81 yards per game, and 29th against the pass, yielding an average of 277.44 yards per game.

Please use this thread to discuss today's playoff game or any of the other upcoming playoff games or as always your Miami Dolphins.

