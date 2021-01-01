Dolphins vs Bills injury report: DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant questionable; Bills update

The Miami Dolphins have released their final injury report for their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills. The team listed wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, along with guard Solomon Kindley and defensive end Shaq Lawson, as questionable for the game. All four players were limited in practice on Friday.

Parker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has missed the last two weeks for Miami. He leads the team with 56 receptions this season, picking up 677 yards with four touchdowns.

Grant sustained an injured ankle last week, an injury that was expected to keep him out of this week’s game. Being listed as questionable is better than initially expected, but it still seems as though Grant could land on the inactive list come game day unless his ankle rapidly improves before Sunday’s kickoff. He has 36 receptions for 373 yards with a score.

Kindley has started 13 games for Miami as one of three rookies on the offensive line this season. He has gained a reputation as a mauler on the line, clearing paths for the running game. He has knee and foot issues that held him out last week.

Lawson’s shoulder issue caused him to miss last week’s game, giving additional playing time to Andrew Van Ginkel. While Van Ginkel was a defensive star for the Dolphins, recording eight tackles, two sacks, and a pass defensed on the day, having Lawson available for the game could prove to be a huge benefit for Miami. In 13 games played, including seven starts, Lawson has 32 tackles, four sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Miami listed guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) on the injury report throughout the week, but they were all full participants in Friday’s practice and were cleared for the game.

Update: The Bills side of the injury report listed wide receiver Cole Beasley (knee) and tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) as out for the game after neither player practiced during the week. Quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver John Brown were both listed on the injury report, but for non-injury related issues. They, along with guard Jon Feliciano who was ill earlier in the week, were cleared for the game.

Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Sunday. The Bills have clinched the AFC East division title this year, while the Dolphins would claim a playoff position with a win this week.