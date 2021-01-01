Sugar Bowl: Ohio State Buckeyes Vs Clemson Tigers Live Thread & Game Information

This year’s Sugar Bowl will not only serve as the second and last of the two College Football Playoff’s semi-final games but it will be a rematch of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. Ohio State will be looking not only for redemption of their 29 to 23 loss last year to Clemson in one of the two semi-final games but also a shot at the National Championship. This will mark the third time the Buckeyes have appeared in a semi-final game in the last five years.

Clemson is looking for a bit of redemption themselves. After defeating Ohio State in the semi-final game last year the Tigers moved onto the College Championship Game only to drop the game to LSU, thus denying them back-to-back titles. Ohio State is coming off a win in the BIG10 Championship game over Northwestern, back on December 19th, 22 to 10. Clemson, like Ohio State, is coming off a Championship in their conference, the ACC, a win over Notre Dame, also on December 19th, 34 to 10.

The winner of this semi-final game will meet in a matchup for the College Football Championship game against the winner of the Rose Bowl, which took place earlier today, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) 1st BIG 10 Vs. Clemson Tigers (10-1) 1st ACC