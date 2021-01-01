Rose Bowl: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s Rose Bowl, which will serve as one of the two semi-final games for the College Football Playoffs has been moved from Pasadena California to Jerry World, AKA AT&T Stadium in Arlinton Texas due to strict Covid restrictions in California. The game will match up the number one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide against the number four ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish’s one loss came to a team also in the College Football Playoffs, the number two ranked Clemson Tigers by a 34 to 10 score in the ACC title game. The Irish also enter the game as a huge underdog with the Crimson Tide 20 point underdogs. The last time these two teams met was eight years ago in the BCS title game, a game that saw the Crimson Tide trounce the Irish by a 42 to 14 score. It seems as if the oddsmakers see a similar outcome on this first day of 2021.

The winner of this year's Rosebowl will move on to the national championship game versus the winner of tonight's Sugar Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) 2nd ACC Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0) 1st SEC