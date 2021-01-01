Citrus Bowl: Auburn Tigers Vs. Northwestern Wildcats Live Thread & Game Information

Today's edition of the Citrus Bowl pits the Auburn Tigers against the Northwestern Wildcats. The last time these two teams faced off in a bowl game was the 2010 Outback Bowl with Auburn pulling off the narrow win in overtime 38 to 35. Northwestern enters the game coming off their final game of the season in the Big Ten Championship game back on December 19th, a game that they dropped to the Ohio State Buckeyes 22 to 10.

Auburn is coming off a win in their final game on December 12th over the Mississippi Bulldogs 24 to 10. Since that win in their last game, the Tigers have fired their head coach Gus Malzahn and replaced him with former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin although Harsin will not be at the helm for this bowl game. Stepping into the interim position for the final game of the Tigers season is the Tigers defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Auburn Tigers (6-4) 3rd SEC West Div. Vs Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) 1st BIG 10 West Div.