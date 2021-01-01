Peach Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s edition of the Peach Bowl features a matchup of two top ten teams when the number nine ranked Georgia Bulldogs meet the number eight ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats, despite their 9 and 0 records and their AAC Championship, were left out of the final four teams to make the College Football Playoffs raising not only much debate but once again the idea among many that the playoffs will not be truly equitable until they expand to at least 8 teams.

Cincinnati will at the very least, in today's bowl game, get a chance to prove that a non-power five conference team belongs in the mix when going undefeated based on how they handle a top ten power five team in Georgia. Cincinnati beat the then ranked 23rd Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 27 to 24 to take the AAC Championship back on December 19th. The Bearcats also defeated two other ranked teams this season, defeating 16th ranked SMU 42 to 13 and 22nd ranked Army 24 to 10.

Georgia for their part is no stranger to New Years' bowl games. This season will be the fifth in a row that has seen the Bulldogs wind up their season in a New Years' top Six Bowl Game or the College Football Playoffs. Before this season the Bulldogs had been on a roll of three consecutive appearances in the SEC’s title game. Georgia saw their chances for an SEC Championship vanish after losing their contest against the Florida Gators 28 to 44 and then to the Alabama Crimson Tide 24 to 41.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) 2nd SEC East Division Vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0) 1st AAC