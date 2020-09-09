Who is on First? The 2020 Miami Dolphins could have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Editor’s note: Please welcome Kevin Hood to The Phinsider. He is joining us starting today as our latest author and will bring us more throughout the season.

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 roster is versatile. The only solid foundation is the starting five offensive line. Left tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Ereck Flowers, center Ted Karras, right guard Solomon Kindley, and right tackle Jesse Davis, barring injury, should not be playing musical positions. The same cannot be said for anyone else.

Even the quaretrback position could be a mystery from play to play. Ryan Fitzpatrick won the starting quaretrback role, but Malcolm Perry and newly acquired Lynn Bowden Jr. have both started at the position in college. Also, as reported by Armando Salguero, both men were spotted at practice sporting red quarterback jerseys.

Both Lynn Bowden and Malcolm Perry wore red jerseys in practice today. Red jerseys are typically worn by QBs and scout team QBs. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 8, 2020

Running backs, tight ends, and all of the receivers could be out wide, in the slot, or in the backfield on any given play. This adds to the constant shell game that could be on display every contest this year. Malcom Perry is listed as a running back, but playing wide receiver. Lynn Bowden Jr. was a college wide receiver and quarterback but, priot to his trade to Miami, was listed as a running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now he is listed as a receiver for the Dolphins. Mike Gesicki played more from the slot last year than as a true, in-line tght end.

Defensively, the depth chart shows Miami in a 3-4 alignment. Still, almost every edge defender on the roster has the versatility to either stand up or put their hand in the dirt or, players like Andrew Van Ginkel and Sam Eguavoen, could play in space as a 4-3 linebacker.

Hybrid defenders like Jerome Baker, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kavon Frazier, and Eric Rowe can make all play as an in the box strong safety, or as a coverage linebackerbacker, or even covering in space given their similar size and speed ability.

Finally, the cornerback and free safety players can all be moved around in the backfield. Bobby McCain, a career nickel defender, will get the free safety job after transitioning last year. But he and fellow safety Brandon Jones can play slot corner and deep safety. Also, free agent addition, cornerback Byron Jones started his career at free safety before transitioning to corner for Dallas in 2018.

Who will play which position on every play? I do not think Brian Flores could even give an honest answer at this point. If he is as excited as I am about this versatile roster, he will be dreaming up new personnel groupings throughout the season.