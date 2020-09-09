Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots fortunate to have two ‘NFL-quality’ kickers, says Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit
New England still has no kicker on its 53-man squad, but Belichick seems happy with how things are.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Updating which ex-Jets made it onto AFC teams’ rosters - Gang Green Nation
With cut downs out of the way, it’s time to update on which former Jets players made it onto other teams’ rosters. We’ll divide this into two parts, looking at AFC teams today and NFC teams later...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Report: Buffalo Bills hosting three kickers, running back Lamar Miller for a visit - Buffalo Rumblings
Could the Bills look for an upgrade over T.J. Yeldon?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
What Bills CB Tre’Davious White’s contract extension means for Ravens, Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Beatdown
The market is being set for Marlon Humphrey and Marshon Lattimore
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Devlin Hodges and Wendell Smallwood added to Steelers practice squad - Behind the Steel Curtain
The veteran running back fills one of the Steelers two remaining spots on the 16-man squad.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Predictions 2020: Analyst picks Bengals’ Zac Taylor for Coach of the Year - Cincy Jungle
Nate Burleson picks Taylor to not only win Coach of the Year, but to take the Bengals to the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Ronnie Harrison latest to bring SEC attitude to Cleveland - Dawgs By Nature
Safety joins SEC-heavy roster, working to take the sting out of losing Grant Delpit for the season.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson, Texans Teammates React To News Of Quarterback’s Contract Extension - Battle Red Blog
Some good stuff here.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Isaiah Wilson added to Reserve/COVID list for the second time - Music City Miracles
Welp.
Tennessee Titans rookie right tackle Isaiah Wilson has landed himself on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in the span of a month. This puts Wilson’s chances of being active for...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars’ Keelan Cole continues to thrive, connection with Minshew grows - Big Cat Country
A partially unsung hero of Jaguars training camp this year, receiver Keelan Cole appears to be heading towards fantastic season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Place Tight End Trey Burton on IR - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve and claimed former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Eli Ankou in a corresponding 53-man...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos News: PFF says Drew Lock the worst starting quarterback in NFL - Mile High Report
Haters gonna hate. Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus apparently has no love for Drew Lock in 2020.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers WR Keenan Allen puts injury history behind him for record pact - Bolts From The Blue
Allen’s gone from missing 1.5 seasons to making $20 million per year
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: QB Marcus Mariota placed on IR - Silver And Black Pride
The quarterback will be out at least three weeks with a pec injury
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs vs. Texans Monday injury report: Travis Kelce limited - Arrowhead Pride
Kelce and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi were the only two players who were limited for the Chiefs.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants rebuild defensive backfield — how will the pieces fit? - Big Blue View
There’s little time to figure out this puzzle
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jason Peters is moving back to being the Eagles’ left tackle, Doug Pederson reveals - Bleeding Green Nation
The Bodyguard is no longer going to be the right guard.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Six predictions for the Dallas Cowboys 2020 season - Blogging The Boys
The 2020 NFL season is a week away, but before it gets started, check out these six predictions for the upcoming season of the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Ron Rivera Presser: There are a lot of young, talented players on this roster - Hogs Haven
Ron Rivera speaks after the team cuts down to 53 players
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Brian Gutekunst lamented lack of preseason tape following Packers’ final cuts - Acme Packing Company
The team’s general manager said that he misses grinding through preseason in August leading down to cut-down weekend.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Patricia: Lions’ decision to sign Adrian Peterson not related to RB injuries - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions apparently just really wanted Adrian Peterson.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Matt Nagy on his QB1, “Mitch won the job” - Windy City Gridiron
For the first time since news broke about Mitchell Trubisky wining the starting quarterback job of the Chicago Bears, head coach Matt Nagy met the media on Sunday afternoon.
"Mitch won the job,"...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings 2020-21 Season Predictions - Daily Norseman
It’s a week before the start of the 2020-21 NFL regular season, and time for my annual predictions for the Vikings this season.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Battle of the Goats: Buccaneers vs Saints rivalry week. - Canal Street Chronicles
This is one we’ll be able to enjoy twice a season now.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons have the oldest roster in the NFL - The Falcoholic
Fact: Matt Ryan has successfully pickled most vegetables
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers open as 3.5 point home underdogs to the Raiders - Cat Scratch Reader
Until they win a few games I expect this to become routine in 2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News: Both tight ends named week 1 starters - Bucs Nation
Gronkowski and Howard operating in 12 personnel
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers Injury updates: Deebo Samuel has a shot to play Week 1 - Niners Nation
Fred Warner remains on the COVID-19 list
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
RapSheet: Cards, Hopkins finalizing extension - Revenge of the Birds
The receiver’s current deal runs through 2022 and ranks ninth amongst his peers.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Seahawks didn’t go all in to get Everson Griffen, Jadeveon Clowney - Field Gulls
Monday is Labor Day, meaning the NFL offseason has officially come to a close, and it’s just three days until the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans kick off the 2020 NFL season. It’s been a...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Will Rams make change at quarterback? - Turf Show Times
John Wolford only backup on roster for now