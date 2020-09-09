Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots fortunate to have two ‘NFL-quality’ kickers, says Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit

New England still has no kicker on its 53-man squad, but Belichick seems happy with how things are.





Updating which ex-Jets made it onto AFC teams’ rosters - Gang Green Nation

With cut downs out of the way, it’s time to update on which former Jets players made it onto other teams’ rosters. We’ll divide this into two parts, looking at AFC teams today and NFC teams later...





Report: Buffalo Bills hosting three kickers, running back Lamar Miller for a visit - Buffalo Rumblings

Could the Bills look for an upgrade over T.J. Yeldon?

AFC NORTH:

What Bills CB Tre’Davious White’s contract extension means for Ravens, Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Beatdown

The market is being set for Marlon Humphrey and Marshon Lattimore





Devlin Hodges and Wendell Smallwood added to Steelers practice squad - Behind the Steel Curtain

The veteran running back fills one of the Steelers two remaining spots on the 16-man squad.





NFL Predictions 2020: Analyst picks Bengals’ Zac Taylor for Coach of the Year - Cincy Jungle

Nate Burleson picks Taylor to not only win Coach of the Year, but to take the Bengals to the playoffs.





Cleveland Browns: Ronnie Harrison latest to bring SEC attitude to Cleveland - Dawgs By Nature

Safety joins SEC-heavy roster, working to take the sting out of losing Grant Delpit for the season.

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson, Texans Teammates React To News Of Quarterback’s Contract Extension - Battle Red Blog

Some good stuff here.





Isaiah Wilson added to Reserve/COVID list for the second time - Music City Miracles

Welp.

Tennessee Titans rookie right tackle Isaiah Wilson has landed himself on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in the span of a month. This puts Wilson’s chances of being active for...





Jaguars’ Keelan Cole continues to thrive, connection with Minshew grows - Big Cat Country

A partially unsung hero of Jaguars training camp this year, receiver Keelan Cole appears to be heading towards fantastic season.





Colts Place Tight End Trey Burton on IR - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve and claimed former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Eli Ankou in a corresponding 53-man...

AFC WEST:

Broncos News: PFF says Drew Lock the worst starting quarterback in NFL - Mile High Report

Haters gonna hate. Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus apparently has no love for Drew Lock in 2020.





Chargers WR Keenan Allen puts injury history behind him for record pact - Bolts From The Blue

Allen’s gone from missing 1.5 seasons to making $20 million per year





Raiders news: QB Marcus Mariota placed on IR - Silver And Black Pride

The quarterback will be out at least three weeks with a pec injury





Chiefs vs. Texans Monday injury report: Travis Kelce limited - Arrowhead Pride

Kelce and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi were the only two players who were limited for the Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

Giants rebuild defensive backfield — how will the pieces fit? - Big Blue View

There’s little time to figure out this puzzle





Jason Peters is moving back to being the Eagles’ left tackle, Doug Pederson reveals - Bleeding Green Nation

The Bodyguard is no longer going to be the right guard.





Six predictions for the Dallas Cowboys 2020 season - Blogging The Boys

The 2020 NFL season is a week away, but before it gets started, check out these six predictions for the upcoming season of the Dallas Cowboys.





Ron Rivera Presser: There are a lot of young, talented players on this roster - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera speaks after the team cuts down to 53 players

NFC NORTH:

Brian Gutekunst lamented lack of preseason tape following Packers’ final cuts - Acme Packing Company

The team’s general manager said that he misses grinding through preseason in August leading down to cut-down weekend.





Patricia: Lions’ decision to sign Adrian Peterson not related to RB injuries - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions apparently just really wanted Adrian Peterson.





Matt Nagy on his QB1, “Mitch won the job” - Windy City Gridiron

For the first time since news broke about Mitchell Trubisky wining the starting quarterback job of the Chicago Bears, head coach Matt Nagy met the media on Sunday afternoon.

"Mitch won the job,"...





Vikings 2020-21 Season Predictions - Daily Norseman

It’s a week before the start of the 2020-21 NFL regular season, and time for my annual predictions for the Vikings this season.

NFC SOUTH:

Battle of the Goats: Buccaneers vs Saints rivalry week. - Canal Street Chronicles

This is one we’ll be able to enjoy twice a season now.





The Falcons have the oldest roster in the NFL - The Falcoholic

Fact: Matt Ryan has successfully pickled most vegetables





Panthers open as 3.5 point home underdogs to the Raiders - Cat Scratch Reader

Until they win a few games I expect this to become routine in 2020.





Buccaneers News: Both tight ends named week 1 starters - Bucs Nation

Gronkowski and Howard operating in 12 personnel

NFC WEST:

49ers Injury updates: Deebo Samuel has a shot to play Week 1 - Niners Nation

Fred Warner remains on the COVID-19 list





RapSheet: Cards, Hopkins finalizing extension - Revenge of the Birds

The receiver’s current deal runs through 2022 and ranks ninth amongst his peers.





Why Seahawks didn’t go all in to get Everson Griffen, Jadeveon Clowney - Field Gulls

Monday is Labor Day, meaning the NFL offseason has officially come to a close, and it’s just three days until the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans kick off the 2020 NFL season. It’s been a...





Will Rams make change at quarterback? - Turf Show Times

John Wolford only backup on roster for now