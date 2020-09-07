Dolphins Question of the Night: How many wins in 2020? - 9/7/2020

The Miami Dolphins are six days away from kicking off their 2020 season with a visit to the New England Patriots. Earlier today we took a look at a Peter King article suggesting Miami could finish the 2020 season with ten wins. While most people seem to see the Buffalo Bills as the top team in the division this year, King predicts the Bills to have to settle for the wildcard as Miami takes the AFC East crown. Do you think that is a possibility?

Tonight’s Dolphins question: How many wins do the Dolphins have when the 2020 regular season ends?

