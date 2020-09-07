Phinsider Radio: Josh Rosen out; Lynn Bowden in; and a look at the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster

We are officially six days away from the Miami Dolphins season opener vs the New England Patriots. And with the AFC East wide open in an unprecedented 2020 season, there’s a lot riding on this week one matchup.

So, as you anxiously wait for the Dolphins matchup in Foxborough this Sunday, Jake Mendel and myself will bring you the latest information surrounding YOUR Miami Dolphins.

This week, Jake and I start the show by breaking down Miami's trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for QB/RB/WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The final trade was ultimately Raekwon McMillan and a 5th for Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 6th.

Where and how does Bowden fit into the Dolphins’ offense?

How does this affect the rest of the wide receivers on the roster?

Chan Gailey and the Dolphins are building a unique, explosive offense. Will it pay off?

Next we discuss the Dolphins decision to cut 23-year old Josh Rosen—despite his reasonable contract and the importance of a QB3 on the roster in 2020.

We discuss:

Why his release means nothing but good things for Tua Tagovailoa.

What the Dolphins plan to do next at QB3—Jake Rudock?

And why we believe Miami had nothing to lose by keeping Josh Rosen.

Lastly, we take a look at the Dolphins’ 53-man roster; watch the practice squad take shape; and read some of YOUR reviews!

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio.

