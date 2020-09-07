Dolphins practice squad 2020: All 17 players announced

The Miami Dolphins announced their initial 2020 practice squad on Monday, listing the 17 players they will have available in practices. The NFL expanded practice squads to 16 players this season, up from the previous ten-player limit. The Dolphins have a practice squad exemption for international developmental player Durval Queiroz Neto, allowing them the 17th player for the group.

Miami’s practice squad is:

Salvon Ahmed, RB

Antonio Callaway, WR

Nick Coe, DE

Brian Cole, S

Matt Cole, WR

Javaris Davis, CB

Tae Hayes, CB

Nate Holley, S

Jonathan Hubbard, T

Kylan Johnson, LB

Benito Jones, DT

Kirk Merritt, WR

Chris Myarick, TE

Durval Queiroz Neto, G

Tyshun Render, DE

Jake Rudock, QB

Ken Webster, CB

This year, along with the expansion to 16 players, the NFL changed some rules of the practice squad. Six spots on the group can be used on players with more than three-years experience in the league. Teams can also declare two players from the practice squad as active players for a game without having to create a roster spot on the active roster, allowing the team to temporarily add a replacement player in case of injury or illness without having to release someone.

Most of the players signed to the practice squad spent training camp with the Dolphins. Callaway was added after being released by the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 season; the 2018 fourth-round pick is suspended the first seven games of the year as part of a ten-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy last season. Coe was an undrafted free agent signed by the New England Patriots, but was waived in the middle of August. Brian Cole was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings this year and was waived at the end of August.

The Dolphins listed Queiroz Neto as a defensive tackle all summer, the position he initially had when entering the developmental program last year. He was reported to be working on a position change to guard throughout 2019, and now they are listing him as a guard on the practice squad.