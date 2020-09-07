Dolphins name captains for 2020

The Miami Dolphins have named eight players as captains for the 2020 season, according to head coach Brian Flores. Speaking to the media on Monday, Flores said the team has selected quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and offensive linemen Ted Karras and Jesse Davis on offense.

On defense, cornerback Bobby McCain and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts were selected. The special teams captains are Kavon Frazier and Clayton Fejedelem.

Only Fitzpatrick, Davis, and McCain were on the Dolphins’ roster last year. Frazier moved to the Dolphins in free agency after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Fejedelem played four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to joining Miami. Van Noy, Roberts, and Karras were all teammates with the New England Patriots last season.

Flores said the players voted to name the captains.

The Dolphins visit the Patriots on Sunday in their season opener. The game is at 1pm ET and will be televised by CBS.