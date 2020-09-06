Josh Rosen joins Buccaneers practice squad

As teams completed their 2020 roster cuts around the NFL yesterday, a surprise name popped onto the list from the Miami Dolphins. After reportedly listening to trade offers since April and finding nothing to their liking, the Dolphins waived quarterback Josh Rosen. The team acquired Rosen just a year earlier, trading for him during the 2019 NFL Draft, which came just a year after the Arizona Cardinals had made Rosen the tenth-overall selection in the 2018 Draft.

Miami added quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the 2020 Draft, essentially installing him as the future of the franchise while incumbent starter Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to the team for another year. It ultimately led to Rosen getting buried on the depth chart and Miami, despite creating nearly $5 million in dead money and paying Rosen $3.6 million this year in guaranteed money, deciding to part ways with the former UCLA passer.

Rosen cleared waivers on Sunday, something Tom Pelissero reported his agents worked to make sure happened, making him a free agent. Mike Garafolo then addded that Rosen had interest from teams to be added to their active roster, but instead chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Moving to the practice squad allows Rosen to join a quarterback room headed by Tom Brady with no pressure to perform immediately, rather giving him time to learn. It also allows him to practice and remain in shape if a team needs a quarterback, while not locking him into one team for the entire year. If a team does need a quarterback, Rosen will be available to be signed from the Buccaneers practice squad, giving him the flexibility he wants.

The move makes sense for Rosen, and gives him a chance to resurrect a career that has started in every way except the way a normal tenth-overall pick’s career begins.