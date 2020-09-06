Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/06/2020

Well that time is finally here. Training camp is officially over and teams are down to their final 53 players plus whoever they sign in the next day or two to the practice squad. Now comes the prep for next weeks context between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. So with all the cuts final (mostly as I assume there will still be a player or two shuffled in/out) the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what cut from the roster most surprised you and which player made the final 53 that most surprised you?

Give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.