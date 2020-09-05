Dolphins trade for Lynn Bowden, Jr. from Raiders

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders are back at it, making another trade. A week after a trade that sent to the Raiders a fifth-round pick and linebacker Raekwon McMillan in return for a 2021 fourth-round pick, the Dolphins have returned that fourth-rounder to the Raiders for running back/returner Lynn Bowden, Jr. and a sixth-round pick.

Bowden was a third-round selection this year. He was selected out of Kentucky, where he played quarterback. The trade was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The trade of McMillan to the Raiders now basically looks like a 2020 third-round selection and a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami for McMillan, a 2021 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. McMillan was a 2017 second-round pick for the Dolphins.

Saturday marks cut-day for the NFL, with teams all around the league working to get down to the regular season’s 53-man roster limit. With the addition of Bowden, the Dolphins will likely have to make another roster move to create the space. Neither the trade or any of the required cuts have been announced by the Dolphins. The 53-man roster deadline is at 4pm ET today.