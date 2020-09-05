 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2020 Dolphins 53-man roster: Young, attacking, and ready for the season

By Kevin Nogle
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have completed cut-down day, bringing their roster down to the regular season’s 53-man limit. Over the next day or so, changes will be made as players are claimed off waivers, signed as free agents, and the practice squad is built, but as of now, these are the 53 players who will head into the regular season for Miami.

The biggest surprise to the roster may be Josh Rosen not making the list. Heading into his third season in the NFL, the 2018 Arizona Cardinals’ first-round pick will now be heading to his third team. A top-ten pick who cannot stick with a team after just two years is an oddity in the NFL, especially when it comes to the quarterback position. Miami is clearly ready to move forward with presumed starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s quarterbacks, but it seemed like there was roster space for three quarterbacks this year. The Dolphins clearly did not agree with that assumption.

The Dolphins are heading into the 2020 with an incredibly young roster. Last year, they were the youngest team in the league in Week 1 with a 25.2 years old average. This year, they are 25.0 years old on average, meaning the Dolphins are still getting younger, despite another years passing.

Here is the full roster, broken into position groups.

2020 Miami Dolphins 53-man roster

Player Position Age Experience College
Xavien Howard CB 27 5 Baylor
Noah Igbinoghene CB 20 R Auburn
Byron Jones CB 27 6 Connecticut
Nik Needham CB 23 2 UTEP
Jamal Perry CB 25 2 Iowa State
Shaq Lawson DE 26 5 Clemson
Emmanuel Ogbah DE 26 5 Oklahoma State
Jason Strowbridge DE 23 R North Carolina
Raekwon Davis DT 23 R Alabama
Davon Godchaux DT 25 4 LSU
Zach Sieler DT 24 3 Ferris State
Christian Wilkins DT 24 2 Clemson
Chandler Cox FB 24 2 Auburn
Jason Sanders K 24 3 New Mexico
Jerome Baker LB 23 3 Ohio State
Sam Eguavoen LB 27 2 Texas Tech
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 26 5 Eastern Illinois
Calvin Munson LB 25 2 San Diego State
Elandon Roberts LB 26 5 Houston
Andrew Van Ginkel LB 25 2 Wisconsin
Kyle Van Noy LB 29 7 Brigham Young
Blake Ferguson LS 23 R LSU
Ted Karras OL - C 27 5 Illinois
Michael Deiter OL - G 24 2 Wisconsin
Solomon Kindley OL - G 23 R Georgia
Ereck Flowers OL - G 26 6 Miami (Fla.)
Jesse Davis OL - T 28 4 Idaho
Julién Davenport OL - T 25 4 Bucknell
Robert Hunt OL - T 24 R Louisiana-Lafayette
Austin Jackson OL - T 21 R USC
Adam Pankey OL - T 26 3 West Virginia
Matt Haack P 26 4 Arizona State
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 37 16 Harvard
Tua Tagovailoa QB 22 R Alabama
Matt Breida RB 25 4 Georgia Southern
Myles Gaskin RB 23 2 Washington
Jordan Howard RB 25 5 Indiana
Patrick Laird RB 25 2 Cal
Malcolm Perry RB 23 R Navy
Eric Rowe S 27 6 Utah
Clayton Fejedelem S 27 5 Illinois
Kavon Frazier S 26 5 Central Michigan
Brandon Jones S 22 R Texas
Bobby McCain S 27 6 Memphis
Mike Gesicki TE 24 3 Penn State
Adam Shaheen TE 25 3 Ashland
Durham Smythe TE 24 3 Notre Dame
Lynn Bowden Jr WR 22 R Kentucky
Isaiah Ford WR 24 3 Virginia Tech
Jakeem Grant Sr. WR 27 5 Texas Tech
Mack Hollins WR 26 4 North Carolina
DeVante Parker WR 27 6 Louisville
Preston Williams WR 23 2 Colorado State