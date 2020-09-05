2020 Dolphins 53-man roster: Young, attacking, and ready for the season

The Miami Dolphins have completed cut-down day, bringing their roster down to the regular season’s 53-man limit. Over the next day or so, changes will be made as players are claimed off waivers, signed as free agents, and the practice squad is built, but as of now, these are the 53 players who will head into the regular season for Miami.

The biggest surprise to the roster may be Josh Rosen not making the list. Heading into his third season in the NFL, the 2018 Arizona Cardinals’ first-round pick will now be heading to his third team. A top-ten pick who cannot stick with a team after just two years is an oddity in the NFL, especially when it comes to the quarterback position. Miami is clearly ready to move forward with presumed starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s quarterbacks, but it seemed like there was roster space for three quarterbacks this year. The Dolphins clearly did not agree with that assumption.

The Dolphins are heading into the 2020 with an incredibly young roster. Last year, they were the youngest team in the league in Week 1 with a 25.2 years old average. This year, they are 25.0 years old on average, meaning the Dolphins are still getting younger, despite another years passing.

Here is the full roster, broken into position groups.