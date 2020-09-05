Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/05/2020

So by now everyone has heard the news that the Miami Dolphins officially cut former first round quarterback Josh Rosen yesterday. This following the team trading a second and a fifth round pick for him only last season, two picks that would have been nice to have with a team who had so many huge holes in the roster if they were only going to hold on to him for a season.

Perhaps, like happens with most first rounders that fail at first, there is always some coach out there that thinks they can “fix” whatever was wrong with the player in the first place. Sometimes it works out, but rarely. It was a heavy price for a team with such huge needs to pay only to get zero return on their investment. I guess you win some and lose some and this was a huge fail on the Dolphins front offices’ part.

So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think the Dolphins did the right things by cutting him before the season even began (the assumption by everyone being that they shopped him and had no buyers) or should they have held onto him into the season as he was a cheap option as the number three quarterback and maybe, just maybe, after another team lost a quarterback to injury for the season they could have gotten something in return for Rosen, even if only a 7th round pick?

Give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.