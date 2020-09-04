Dolphins releasing Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are releasing quarterback Josh Rosen, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes as a surprise after Miami traded for the former tenth-overall pick. The Dolphins added Rosen during the 2019 NFL Draft, just a year after the Arizona Cardinals selected him out of UCLA. Heading into his third season, it sounds like Rosen will now be looking for his third team.

Rosen appeared in 14 games, with 13 starts, for the Cardinals as a rookie, throwing for 2,278 yards on 55.2 percent completions, with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Cardinals, after a coaching change, decided to add Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick in 2019, leading to the move to Miami. He appeared in six games last year, with three starts, throwing for 567 yards on 53.2 percent completions, with one touchdown and five interceptions. The Dolphins added Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Miami had been rumored to be listening to trade offers for Rosen, but now it appears they are ready to let him hit the open market. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been considered the team’s starter all summer, while Rosen and Tagovailoa were battling to be the primary backup. It seems like the team has trust in the rookie now.