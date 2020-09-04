2020 Dolphins roster cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, more

The end of the summer means the NFL calendar is moving from the training camp/preseason to the regular season. While that means games will start counting (or in 2020’s case, start being played), it also means we are reaching the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters to the in-season 53-man limit.

This year’s deadline is Saturday, September 5th at 4pm ET. Hundreds of players from all around the league will be hitting the waiver wire or free agency, hoping they can get picked up by another team. Over the next few days, there will be trades, releases, reserve list moves, signings, waiver claims, and, ultimately, a 16-man practice squad will be signed by each club. It will be a busy weekend all around the league.

To make sure you can keep up with all the Miami Dolphins news, we will continually update this article with the latest rumors, news, speculation, analysis, and everything else you will need to know about what it happening.

Dolphins roster status

53 players (as of 5:31pm, 9/5)

Full 53-man roster:

2020 Dolphins 53-man roster: Young, attacking, and ready for the season

Reserve list players

Vince Biegel (IR)

Jonathan Ledbetter (NFI)

Ray Smith (Retired)

Allen Hurns (Opt-Out)

Albert Wilson (Opt-Out)

Trade Rumors

9/5 - According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have sent the fourth-round pick they received from the Las Vegas Raiders last week in the Raekwon McMillan trade back to the Raiders for Lynn Bowden, Jr. and a sixth-round pick. Bowden, officially listed as a running back, is a versatile player who can be a returner, a wide receiver, and a quarterback. It also means the McMillan trade was essentially the linebacker and a 2021 fifth-round pick for a 2020 third-round pick (Bowden) and a 2021 sixth-round pick. - KN More: Dolphins trade for Lynn Bowden, Jr. from Raiders

Releases

9/5 (5:31pm ET) - The Dolphins have announced all of their roster moves. In addition to the below reports, the Dolphins released linebacker Tae Hayes, linebacker Kylan Johnson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto, and running back Kalen Ballage (injury settlement). They also listed Nate Brooks as waived/injured. You can get the full 53-man roster, including the confirmed trade for Bowden, here.

9/5 (12:10pm ET) - The Dolphins are at practice, with some players noticably missing, though it does not mean they are cut. Barry Jackson has confirmed another cut, however, with wide receiver Gary Jennings no longer with the team. Another wide receiver out from a group where there is not a lot of room for extra players behind DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, and Isaiah Ford. Jackson also speculates that linebacker Kylan Johnson could be a cut, though that does not seem to be confirmed yet. - KN

9/5 (8:28am ET) - Barry Jackson is already up and reporting cuts. He has now added edge rusher Trent Harris to the list of moves. A little bit of a surprise here, given how shallow the Dolphins' roster seems to be at edge rusher. Jackson adds there is a "good chance" Harris lands on the practice squad if he clears waivers, and that would make sense. - KN

9/4 (7:03pm ET) - The cuts are beginning. While the Dolphins have yet to confirm anything, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson has ten cuts over the last hour. In various tweets (@flasportsbuzz), Jackson has reported the Dolphins have released tight end Chris Myarick, cornerback Breon Borders, defensive tackle Brandon Bryant, guard Danny Isidora, tight end Nate Wieting, wide receiver Matt Cole, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, defensive back Nate Brooks, running back Salvon Ahmed, and wide receiver Kirk Merritt. Several of those players could be practice squad additions if they pass waivers. - KN

