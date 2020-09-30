Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Byron Jones remains absent

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for Week 4’s matchup against the red hot Seattle Seahawks offense without their highest paid defender. Free agent acquisition cornerback Byron Jones did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to rehab a groin injury suffered in Week 2. It appears he’s trending towards missing his second straight game. Rookie defensive back Noah Igbinoghene, who performed admirably in last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after struggling through the first two weeks of the season, will likely start in Jones’ stead.

Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, was absent with a non-COVID-19 related illness. During Wednesday’s press conference, head coach Brian Flores did not seem to indicate that Tagovailoa’s absence was serious in nature.

The Dolphins had four other players pop up on Wednesday’s injury report. Rookie safety Brandon Jones (back) practiced in full and should be good for Sunday’s game. Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), and safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) were all listed as limited participants.

As one of the NFL’s most nicked up teams, the Seahawks had an injury report as extensive as any I’ve ever seen. Seattle had a whopping 25 players listed. Those who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice include tackle Duane Brown (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (groin), defensive tackle Poona Ford (groin), safety Jamal Adams (groin), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee).

Running back Chris Carson (knee), tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hip), safety Lano Hill (back), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), wide receiver DK Metcalf (rest), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (rest), guard Damien Lewis (ankle), center Ethan Pocic (ankle/knee), guard Mike Iupati (knee), and tight end Greg Olsen (rest) were limited participants.

Seven players were listed on Seattle’s report despite practicing in full. Those players include defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back), linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), defensive end L.J. Collier (wrist), tackle Jamarco Jones (elbow), cornerback Tre Flowers (hand), and wide receiver David Moore (ankle).