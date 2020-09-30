Phinsider Question Of The Day 09/30/2020

During this long rebuild process for the Miami Dolphins we have seen the roster nearly completely turned over in many areas on the field, spare a few quality hold overs. Not only did we trade away some of our top talent last season for so many draft picks most of us are unable to keep up with them but we also went out this past off season and spent a Kings ransom on players in free agency.

I hardly saw a free agent signing or any trade for a player that any Dolphins fan had an issue with in the offseason when the frenzy was taking place. That being said it seems as if more than one of those free agents have not lived up to the expectations of the fans thus far through three games. So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is which free agent signing this past off season are you most disappointed with to this point in the season? And along with that do you think the team should hold onto the free agent signed or look to trade/dump them in the offseason if they do not begin to play up to expectations (barring some cap implication that would keep that from happening)?

Give us your thought’s below-

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.