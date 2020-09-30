Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots QB Cam Newton on his Week 3 outing: ‘I know I can play better’ - Pats Pulpit

Newton was not very pleased with his individual performance on Sunday.





Jets Week 3 Anti-Game Ball: Sam Darnold - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost on Sunday, which once again makes it our sad duty to hand out an anti-game ball.





MVP Talk: Why Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen needs to be in the conversation - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s time to talk.

AFC NORTH:

5 takeaways from the Ravens 20-34 loss to the Chiefs - Baltimore Beatdown

So, about Monday Night . . .





Troy Polamalu pens a thank you after his induction in the Hall of Honor - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety leaves fans with a beautiful essay on what it means to be a Steeler.





Joe Burrow makes more NFL history in Bengals vs Eagles - Cincy Jungle

For the second-straight week, Joe Burrow broke an NFL record.





Brownies & Frownies: Cleveland throttles Football Team 34-20 - Dawgs By Nature

The Redsk.....er, Washington Football Team gave up five turnovers to the Browns in a 34-20 loss. Football Team QB Duane...

AFC SOUTH:

Reports: Texans Bring Earl Thomas In For Workout - Battle Red Blog

INTRIGUE.





A closer look at Jeffery Simmons’ dominant performance - Music City Miracles

The Titans moved to a perfect 3-0 after yesterday’s win over the Vikings. You’re likely enjoying the undefeated start, but we can all agree that the defense is cause for concern. Vikings running...





Free agent kicker Stephen Hauschka signs with Jacksonville Jaguars - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing free agent kicker Stephen Hauschka, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.





Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Has Compartment Leg Syndrome in Calf; Expected Back Around Midseason - Stampede Blue

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (which was later confirmed by head coach Frank Reich), Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has compartment leg syndrome in his calf and...

AFC WEST:

Broncos promise there is still ‘fight’ in this team - Mile High Report

Facing the Jets in New York on Thursday night, the Broncos have little time to reflect on the recent loss and must fix offensive, defensive woes in a hurry.





Chargers News: Bolts struggle with turnovers, lose 21-16 to Panthers - Bolts From The Blue

You can’t win if you’re fighting yourself and the other team.





Jon Gruden ‘concerned’ about injuries to Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards - Silver And Black Pride

Yet, there is hope Trent Brown and Nick Kwiatkoski can play against Buffalo





Five things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Ravens - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs now stand 3-0 — with a victory against the AFC’s other big contender. So what have we learned?

NFC EAST:

Giants’ Joe Judge emphasizing “weekly improvement,” more takeaways - Big Blue View

Coach says his team’s frame of mind in "fine" after 0-3 start





8 leftover thoughts from the Eagles’ embarrassing tie with the Bengals - Bleeding Green Nation

Let’s talk.





Crunching Dallas Cowboys stats: Looking for what works, what to improve - Blogging The Boys

It was another tough loss, but there are things to build on for the Cowboys.





Ron Rivera Presser: Guys in the locker room want to win, and there is a cut off point for Dwayne Haskins Jr. - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera speaks to the media the day after Washington's loss to Cleveland

NFC NORTH:

Christian Kirksey likely to miss ‘a few games,’ per report - Acme Packing Company

Linebacker Christian Kirksey left the Packers win over the Saints in the second quarter and apparently won’t be returning any time soon.





Detroit Lions used Jesse James’ scarcity to their advantage vs. Cardinals - Pride Of Detroit

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.





Bears announce Nick Foles as Week 4 starting QB vs. Colts - Windy City Gridiron

The move comes one day after Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the middle of the Bears’ game against the Falcons.





Unbelievable! - More Than Expected, Still A Loss - Daily Norseman

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald share their thoughts on the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Titans.

NFC SOUTH:

Penalties, Killer Turnover Doom Saints in 37-30 Loss to Packers - Canal Street Chronicles

Untimely penalties, killer turnover sink Saints in 37-30 loss to Packers





Being a Falcons fan is damn hard - The Falcoholic

I am both desensitized to and struggling with the constant failure that we have all grown so accustomed to.





Monday Morning Optimist: Winning in spite of yourself is still winning - Cat Scratch Reader

Sacks, turnovers, and field goals led the way to Matt Rhule’s first win in the NFL.





Best and Worst from the Buccaneers’ Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos - Bucs Nation

Finding the good, and not hiding the bad, in Tampa’s second win of the season

NFC WEST:

49ers rookie report card: We’re seeing how good Aiyuk and Kinlaw are already - Niners Nation

Lynch’s first two picks from the 2020 NFL Draft continue to show promise





What We Learned from the Cardinals poor showing against the Lions - Revenge of the Birds

Don’t tell me that wasn’t unexpected. Some of us (myself included) maaayyy have gotten a little ahead of ourselves looking at the schedule. After all, with two head coaches on the hot seat and nary...





Here’s the latest on Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams, G Damien Lewis after Week 3 injuries - Field Gulls

So far on Monday, the Seahawks have avoided major injury with their long list of players who exited Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Chris Carson’s MRI showed a minor knee sprain and he could play...





Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods excelling for Rams during fast and loose passing era - Turf Show Times

LA has two of the best receivers in the game again