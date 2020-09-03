Dolphins broadcast team adds Jason Taylor

The Miami Dolphins announced their radio broadcast team for 2020, with a big change to the group. While Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose return to the booth, with Kim Bokamper returning for the on-field perspective, Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese has stepped away from the broadcast booth, though he will still have some appearances around the Dolphins’ productions, including pre-game work and some of the Dolphins’ in-house podcast/radio work.

Replacing Griese is another Hall of Fame Dolphins player, defensive end Jason Taylor. Taylor worked last year with Griese as part of the preseason television coverage for CBS and has previously done TV and radio work for NBC, ESPN, and Westwood One.

560 The Joe will serve as the official English flagship radio partner of the Dolphins. All Dolphins games are simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM and can be heard on Dolphins.com and throughout South and Central Florida on a variety of stations that make up the Miami Dolphins Radio Network. Gameday radio broadcasts are also available on the Dolphins Mobile app.

Roly Martin and Eduardo Martell will provide the team’s Spanish broadcasting on Univision Deportes Radio.

The Dolphins’ radio network is WQAM 560 AM and KISS 99.9 FM in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, WAVK 97.7 FM in Key West, WRXK 96 FM in Fort Myers, WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie, and ESPN 106.3 FM in West Palm Beach. The Spanish side of the network includes WQBA 1140 AM in Miami and Deportes Radio 760 AM in West Palm Beach.